The Main Stage Partners With RedCrow to Build White Label Fundraising Platform

The Main Stage Adds Principal Partner; Expands Reach By Empowering Healthcare Fundraising

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Main Stage ( www.themainstage.com ), a software technology company that enables startup founders and entrepreneurs to engage with prospects and investors in an efficient and engaging experience, is excited to announce a licensing agreement with RedCrow.

RedCrow is an alternative investment platform that provides investors access to expert-vetted healthcare startups. It was recently acquired by Boston-based Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory and technology company.

RedCrow VP of Business Development, Suzy Engwall, had this to say about the new partnership: "RedCrow, an Alira Health company, is excited about the license agreement with The Main Stage. This software allows startups to tell their whole story and engage with potential investors in a truly unique way. Companies are able to showcase so much more than what one would get out of a traditional pitch deck alone. The Main Stage blends the power of storytelling with a backend CRM that enables companies to interact with their investors in a more timely, compelling, and efficient manner. We see this new partnership as a game-changer for fundraising and compliance in healthcare innovation and beyond."

The Main Stage supports startups with engaging and interactive pitch development, investor relationship management, and secure document storage. Their proprietary software has been called "the future of fundraising," and is designed to build investor excitement and compel action. Through their strategic partnership, The Main Stage will collaborate with RedCrow to create a white label version that supports healthcare companies in their private and public fundraising efforts.

With the addition of Jessica Smith as Principal Partner, The Main Stage is poised for future growth. Smith, the former COO of Westlake Realty Group and a prominent business advisor, said "I am excited and energized to join The Main Stage. I believe this technology will enhance and redefine the investor and company experience when it comes to raising capital and presenting a compelling story."

The Main Stage is headquartered in Mill Valley, California. The company was founded in 2020 by Jerry Harrison, an entrepreneur and former member of the band Talking Heads, former Morgan Stanley financial advisor Brian Smith, and Aishlin Harrison, a passionate entrepreneur, artist, and musician.

