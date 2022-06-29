Music City's Next Big Star: The All-New Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is Now Accepting Reservations

Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville's energetic SoBro neighbourhood, Four Seasons encompasses 235 guest rooms and suites, a new chef-driven dining concept, a full-service spa and resort-style pool deck, stunning event spaces, and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, anticipated to open this September, is now accepting reservations. Ideally situated just one block from the entertainment hub of Broadway in Nashville's celebrated SoBro district, Four Seasons will enter a city that is enjoying exponential growth and has broadened its appeal on the international stage.

Rising 542 feet into the downtown skyline, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville enjoys uninterrupted views across the Cumberland River and the energetic cityscape below. (PRNewswire)

"With every new location, Four Seasons takes inspiration from the local community and culture, celebrating what makes it special today, and proudly contributing to its future," notes Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations - Americas East. "Nashville's creative spirit makes it one of the country's most exciting destinations, and it will soon be home to a truly exceptional Four Seasons experience."

A striking addition to the city skyline, the 40-storey glass tower designed by Soloman Cordwell Buenz architects is an understatement in luxurious style. Sunlight streams in from all sides, with panoramic city and river views in every direction. Light-filled interiors crafted by Marzipan and HOK pay homage to Tennessee's iron industry heritage, while making thoroughly modern use of steel, copper, bronze and the state's native black walnut.

An art collection featuring local and international artists speaks to the city's reputation for attracting creativity, including more than 700 reproductions by Berlin-based multi-disciplined contemporary artist Gregor Hildebrandt.

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville will join the city's vibrant culinary scene with an exciting new dining concept; introduce a resort-style experience for guests with a sun-soaked rooftop pool deck; unveil a beautiful new spa; and host memorable weddings, galas and more in its light-filled event spaces. Guest accommodations, including 193 rooms and 42 suites, are between the 7th and 14th floors, and the Hotel is also home to 144 fully serviced Four Seasons Private Residences on its uppermost floors.

"Opening up for reservations brings us one step closer to our opening day, and we simply can't wait," says Richard Poskanzer, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville. "The city's authentic Southern hospitality and our own commitment to treating our guests with genuine warmth and care are a perfect match. From the beginning, we've been welcomed with open arms, and with a large proportion of our staff being recruited locally, we feel a part of this incredible community even before opening our doors."

Be among the first to experience the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Nashville by calling +1 615 610 6995, or booking a stay online.

Nashville is Having a Moment

Well-known worldwide as Music City, Nashville has more recently grown into a must-see global destination offering up a plethora of attractions to would-be visitors, including endless options in live sports, dining, the arts and more. Four Seasons Hotel Nashville could not be better placed to offer future guests the experience they desire, with its prime location just steps away from all the city has to offer. The Hotel also enjoys close proximity to a number of different neighbourhoods of Nashville, all offering a unique character and vibrancy with their home-grown retail offerings, independent coffee shops and eateries.

A sports fan's dream, the Hotel is walking distance to the homes of the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators, and is within easy reach of GEODIS Park, the home of Nashville SC, the city's Major League Soccer team. Nashville's reputation as a city of the arts is demonstrated by established institutions such as The Frist Art Museum, in addition to a number of community-level art organizations.

And of course, there is the music. The Grand Ole Opry, Bluebird Café, Ryman Auditorium – the famed music venues that continue to launch legends are just the start of a memorable time in Nashville. The city is a must-stop on major tours by international artists across all genres, and there are countless smaller venues - many just a block from Four Seasons in the Lower Broadway neighbourhood - where great music and good company can be enjoyed. The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, home to the Nashville Symphony, is next to the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, just steps from Four Seasons.

The City's Incredible Culinary Scene is About to Get Better

A culinary renaissance has been evident across the city's dining scene is recent years, fast-growing Nashville's reputation as a foodie's paradise, showcasing Michelin-starred chefs in a respected fine-dining scene, as well as an array of multi-cultural street food and farmers' markets.

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville will introduce Mimo Restaurant and Bar, blending Southern Italian cuisine with Southern influences, where culinary excellence can be savoured in a relaxed atmosphere. Whether kicking off a day of exploration at breakfast, savouring a long lunch or dinner that highlights local artisans and purveyors, or meeting friends for a lively evening of creative cocktails and local brews, Mimo is a place that both locals and visitors will soon call their own.

"Artists and creators come to Nashville to make a name for themselves, and to find inspiration in the extraordinary diversity of talent – and that includes the many chefs, mixologists, brewmasters, farmers and producers in the region. Four Seasons will showcase their products and stories, with evolving menus that also reflect the creativity and passion of our people," says Poskanzer, whose nearly two decades with Four Seasons were largely spent focussed upon food and beverage before being promoted to senior management roles.

A Resort Experience in the Heart of the City

Settled into a poolside lounge enjoying a range of inventive drinks crafted and delivered by attentive Four Seasons servers, guests might imagine that they are in some exotic locale, but in fact it's the incredible pool deck at Four Seasons in downtown Nashville. Here, days will be enjoyed in and around the infinity-edge pool, enjoying an al fresco lunch on the deck, or an evening of drinks under the stars with friends.

The Spa at Four Seasons is on the same level - but this is not a place of hushed tones and muted lighting. This Spa will encourage friends to come together to socialize while they are pampered by expert therapists and salon stylists. Guests can round out a day with a workout in the state-of-the-art fitness centre designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak.

Let's Meet at Four Seasons

With two ballrooms and six additional event spaces offering the latest in conference technology on the Hotel's fifth level, not to mention its central location, Four Seasons Hotel Nashville will offer the city's premier address for weddings, social events, business meetings and conferences. All spaces boast floor-to-ceiling windows with city and river views, and elegantly neutral décor that allows each room to be transformed for the occasion. With an experienced team of event planners and creative catering staff taking care of every detail, meetings are more productive, and social events are worry-free so that attendees can relax and enjoy the moment.

Planning a gathering? Contact +1 629 401 3848 for more details about events at Four Seasons and booking pre-opening site tours.

Just Steps Away

In the centre of downtown's dynamic SoBro area, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville is just one block from Broadway with its live music and nightlife. Nature is at the doorstep with Riverfront Park, the Cumberland River and the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge offering dazzling downtown views. From Four Seasons, it's an easy walk to the Ascend Amphitheater, Bridgestone Arena, Nissan Stadium and the Music City Center convention complex. Nashville International Airport (BNA) is just a 15-minute drive from the Hotel.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

