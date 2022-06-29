TELEO CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANY, UNIVERIS, ACQUIRES TECHRULES

BOISE, Idaho, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO") announced the acquisition of TechRules, S.A. ("TechRules"), a leading provider of global wealth management software solutions. TechRules will be merged with Univeris, an existing TELEO portfolio company.

TELEO Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/TELEO Capital Management, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Based in Madrid, Spain, TechRules provides front office financial software solutions for retail and personal banking, private wealth managers, fund managers, asset and portfolio managers, independent financial advisors, and family offices across Europe, North America, and Latin America.

"Univeris is on an aggressive growth path to building a best-in-class wealth management SaaS platform to meet the technological demands of our global customer base. By combining TechRules and Univeris into one platform, we will provide clients with improved productivity, increased operational efficiency, and reduced costs," said Carmine Tullio, President and CEO of Univeris.

"Our products are highly complementary. We are excited to expand our footprint globally, especially in North America. Together with Univeris, we look forward to bringing products and services to market that meet our customers' evolving requirements through innovation and continuous improvement," said Jaime Bolivar, Managing Partner at TechRules.

"The combination of TechRules' expertise in front office technology with Univeris' core strengths in the middle office and back office creates an unmatched end-to-end wealth management technology platform," stated TELEO Capital.

About TechRules

Founded in 1999, TechRules provides wealth management software and services to financial entities. TechRules' modular, scalable, and flexible architecture, on-premise or SaaS, addresses clients' specific advisory, discretionary, or execution requirements in a single solution. Its core platform, Tower, includes digital onboarding, automated investment proposals, automated trading, portfolio rebalancing, and reporting. TechRules also offers robo and hybrid-enabled advisor models, bespoke portfolio management tools, model portfolio services, and fund solutions. TechRules is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

For additional information, please visit: www.techrules.com.

About Univeris

Univeris is the leading provider of enterprise wealth management solutions, trusted by over 10,000 North American advisors and 1.5 million investors with over $175 billion in assets under management. Univeris empowers financial advisors to help their clients build wealth and gives financial institutions a competitive edge by providing them with a comprehensive wealth management solution that effectively manages their business, compliance, operations, and clients. The Univeris platform offers an integrated, secure, and extensible financial management solution that streamlines processes, improves productivity, increases operational efficiency, and improves return on investment. Univeris is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

For additional information, please visit: www.univeris.com.

About TELEO Capital

TELEO Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources, and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy and build strategies for its portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in the technology and software, healthcare IT, business services, and industrial sectors. The firm is headquartered in Boise, ID with an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.

