Great Panther Announces 2022 AGM Results

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL
VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 29, 2022, via virtual webcast.
A total of 167,149,329 common shares of the 471,094,691 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 35.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Trudy M. Curran
88,325,413
14,925,834
85.54 %
14.46 %
Joseph Gallucci
88,554,030
14,697,217
85.77 %
14.23 %
Alan Hair
89,490,866
13,760,381
86.67 %
13.33 %
John Jennings
78,106,489
25,144,758
75.65 %
24.35 %
Elise Rees
91,611,947
11,639,300
88.73 %
11.27 %
Kevin J. Ross
92,231,941
11,019,306
89.33 %
10.67 %
Dana Williams
88,503,147
14,748,100
85.72 %
14.28 %
In addition, shareholders voted 90.36% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven, 88.80% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors, and 81.06% in favour of a resolution authorizing the Company to proceed with a share consolidation on terms to be determined by the board of directors. For more information see the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022, available on the Company's website at www.greatpanther.com/investors/agm.
Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three gold and silver mines, an advanced development project and a large land package with district-scale potential. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited