Hyundai's IONIQ 5 Electric SUV Receives 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+

Hyundai Now Offers Nine TOP SAFETY PICK/TOP SAFETY PICK+ Models in the U.S. When Equipped with Optional Front Crash Prevention and Specific Headlights

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's all-new 2022 IONIQ 5 (built after December 2021) has received an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) designation. The significant achievement now gives Hyundai a total of nine 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP)-rated vehicles in its lineup, among the most in the industry. Hyundai and Genesis have a combined 14 TSP/TSP+ vehicles.

"As the industry navigates to an all-electric future, we are extremely proud to have been awarded an IIHS TSP+ for our all-new IONIQ 5, the first of three Hyundai EV's to be built on our Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)," said Brian Latouf chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Safety is foundational at Hyundai and earning the IIHS TSP+ award demonstrates our "Safety First" commitment to our customers."

The IONIQ 5 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance systems that ensure the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2. Other driving assistance systems available include Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, and more.

Hyundai's 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+/TOP SAFETY PICK award winning models are:

1. Hyundai IONIQ 5 built after December 2021 – TSP+

2. Hyundai Palisade – TSP+

3. Hyundai Nexo – TSP+

4. Hyundai Santa Fe built after July 2021 – TSP+

5. Hyundai Tucson – TSP+

6. Hyundai Elantra with specific headlights - TSP

7. Hyundai Sonata with specific headlights – TSP

8. Hyundai Santa Cruz with specific headlights - TSP

9. Hyundai Venue with specific headlights – TSP

Both TSP and TSP+ awards require "Good" ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests — driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints. Award winners must be available with front crash prevention technology that earns a "Superior" or "Advanced" rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. TOP SAFETY PICK winners must also be available with "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights. The "plus" designation is given to models that have "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights across all trim levels and packages.

Safety Reminder

Always remember to wear your seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

