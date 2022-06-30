Johnson Controls Launches OpenBlue Pioneers Award

OpenBlue Pioneers award highlights visionary leaders taking the digital leap

Johnson Controls OpenBlue technology enables companies to transform and future-proof their building estates into smart, healthy and sustainable spaces

Reinforces Johnson Controls commitment to reduce carbon emissions while increasing health, equity and economic prosperity for customers and communities

CORK, Ireland, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the first winners of a new buildings' innovation award called OpenBlue Pioneers. Each OpenBlue Pioneer has proven instrumental in driving the future of smart, healthy and sustainable buildings; innovating with Johnson Controls AI-enabled OpenBlue technology to transform their spaces, businesses and communities. In recognition, the winners have each been awarded a Blueprint of the Future Industry Award which recognizes outstanding examples of visionary thinking and digital transformation.

The first recipients of the OpenBlue Pioneers award demonstrate global ambition across sectors:

BEEAH Headquarters, pioneering the path for offices of the future towards one of the world's smartest workplaces

The BEEAH Headquarters, based in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates , is a remarkable example of what can be achieved with visionary thinking. Featuring intelligent edge systems and software designed to optimize energy efficiency, the building is the first fully AI-integrated building in the Middle East . It is equipped to be net zero and operates to LEED platinum standards. Employees and visitors experience seamless interaction with the building at all times through OpenBlue Companion. Features include advanced facial recognition for seamless movement between spaces, frictionless access to promote the health and safety of employees, comfort control and intelligent concierge services to support day-to-day tasks. The building and its technologies manifest sustainability and digitalisation, BEEAH Group's twin pillared strategy to pioneer a sustainable quality of life for all.





Chase Center enhances fans` health, comfort, and safety through one intelligent platform

The Chase Center, based in San Francisco, California , USA is a state-of-the-art, future focused LEED Gold certified sports and entertainment center. Partnering with Johnson Controls, the Chase Center optimizes the digital capabilities of its equipment, systems and connected technologies through Metasys building automation system, communicating data in real time and powering smart building decisions as well as reducing energy and the arena's carbon footprint. The connected suite of solutions included in the OpenBlue Healthy Buildings offerings enhance fan health, comfort and safety.





The village of Patchogue is setting the gold standard for community revitalization

The visionary village of Patchogue , located on Long Island , New York, USA is preserving a green tomorrow for future generations with smart environmental solutions. Showcasing a future-focused mindset and a passion to preserve natural resources, improve quality of life, and protect the ecosystem, the village of Patchogue will save $8.2 million in the next 25 years through Johnson Controls energy efficient upgrades to HVAC, lighting, and temperature control systems.





The Powerhouse Alliance: the world's northernmost net energy-positive building

Powerhouse Brattørkaia in Trondheim, Norway is a true model for transformational design and development worldwide. As the most net energy-positive building in the northern hemisphere, it sets a new standard for buildings by focusing on environmental considerations and reducing its carbon footprint. Powerhouse, a Norwegian collaboration set up to drive innovation in energy, collaborated with Johnson Controls to build a net energy-positive smart building - that is, a building that produces more energy than it consumes.





Colorado State University Pueblo becomes first campus in Colorado to reach "net zero electricity" with solar power

Through its visionary thinking, Colorado State University Pueblo has become greener, more independent, and more resilient. This pioneering campus is leading the industry in sustainability and energy consumption and has far exceeded three of the four greening government goals. Powered by a 23-acre solar farm with battery storage that supplies 12M kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, they are the first campus in Colorado to reach net zero electricity for all the academic facilities. Collaborating with Johnson Controls they have created the net zero campus of the future: a sustainable, energy efficient and healthy environment that minimizes energy costs for the next two decades and passes these savings on to their students and the community.

"The recognition of our first OpenBlue Pioneers casts a spotlight on some incredible businesses and organizations demonstrating outstanding leadership in transforming buildings globally. What they prove is that a concerted focus on decarbonization, electrification, efficiency and digitization can deliver net zero buildings, alongside communities that are smarter, safer, more sustainable and affordable", said Rodney Clark, vice president and chief commercial officer at Johnson Controls. "This first group of OpenBlue Pioneers will be followed by many more as the momentum for the digital transformation of the built environment accelerates. It also proves that doing the right thing can be exactly the same as doing the sensible thing from a business perspective."

Johnson Controls and OpenBlue Pioneers are bound together by a common aspiration: innovation. These awards recognize the company's visionary customers and the incredible outcomes they are achieving in digital transformation. Johnson Controls acknowledge their courage to transform built environments by delivering the blueprint of the future in healthy, safe, and sustainable buildings.

To learn more about OpenBlue Pioneers, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/openblue/openblue-pioneers

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering. Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

