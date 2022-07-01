Xi: "One country, two systems" must be adhered to over long run

Xi: "One country, two systems" must be adhered to over long run

HONG KONG, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from chinadaily.com.cn:

A highlight from President Xi Jinping’s speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Hong Kong, July 1, 2022. [Graphic/chinadaily.com.cn] (PRNewswire)

President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Here are some of the highlights:

On progress, democracy since return to China

Over the past 25 years, Hong Kong has enjoyed robust economic growth and maintained its status as a global financial, shipping and trade center.

Hong Kong has fostered a rapidly-growing innovation and technology sector and built a world-class business environment.

Moreover, Hong Kong's pre-existing laws have been preserved and developed, and its society has remained stable as a whole.

Hong Kong has enjoyed true democracy since its return to the motherland. The democratic system of the HKSAR, which conforms to the "one country, two systems" policy and Hong Kong's constitutional status, is conducive to safeguarding the democratic rights of Hong Kong residents and maintaining prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

On 'one country, two systems'

The practice of "one country, two systems" has achieved success in Hong Kong recognized by all.

"One country, two systems" has been tested and proved time and again, and there is no reason to change such a good system and it must be adhered to over the long run.

Upholding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the paramount principle in the policy. On the basis of this prerequisite, Hong Kong and Macao maintain their capitalist system over the long run and enjoy a high degree of autonomy.

On 'patriots administering Hong Kong'

To keep the power to administer the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region firmly in the hands of patriots is essential for safeguarding the long-term stability and security of Hong Kong. "At no time should this principle be allowed to be compromised."

On central authorities' overall jurisdiction

It is imperative to ensure both overall jurisdiction by the central authorities and a high degree of autonomy in the SAR.

The central authorities exercise overall jurisdiction over the SAR, which constitutes the source of a high degree of autonomy in the SAR; at the same time, the central authorities fully respect and firmly safeguard the high degree of autonomy enjoyed by the SAR as enshrined in law.

A highlight from President Xi Jinping’s speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Hong Kong, July 1, 2022. [Graphic/chinadaily.com.cn] (PRNewswire)

On the future

Hong Kong is in a new stage of transitioning from chaos to order and to greater prosperity, and the next five years will be crucial for Hong Kong to break new ground and launch a new take-off.

The central government fully supports Hong Kong in maintaining its unique status on a long-term basis.

The central government fully supports Hong Kong in consolidating its role as an international financial, shipping and trade center, in maintaining its free, open and sound business environment, in retaining its common law system, and in expanding smooth and convenient linkages with the rest of the world.

The central government fully supports Hong Kong in aligning with national development strategies, developing more extensive and closer exchanges and cooperation with the world, advancing reforms in an active and prudent manner and fully unleashing the enormous creativity and development vitality of Hong Kong society.

With the strong support of the motherland and the solid implementation of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong will achieve even greater accomplishments.

On improving governance of HKSAR

Enhancing the system and capacity for governance and boosting its efficacy is of pressing importance for the development of the HKSAR.

The sixth-term government of the HKSAR should live up to people's expectations and give top priority to meeting the aspirations of the whole community, especially ordinary people.

More efforts should be made to help young people in Hong Kong overcome difficulties in education, employment, business start-up and home-buying, and more opportunities should be created for them to grow and shine.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn