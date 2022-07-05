TDOC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Teladoc Health, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: October 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Teladoc Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

