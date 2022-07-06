ENEL X WINS POWER MAGAZINE'S 2022 DISTRIBUTED ENERGY AWARD FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Enel X was awarded POWER Magazine's Distributed Energy Award for its microgrid project with Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA).

First awarded in 2018, POWER's Distributed Energy Award looks for projects that c reatively implement reliable and sustainable power solutions utilizing distributed energy technology.

Enel X won this award in 2021 for its virtual power plant (VPP) project with the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

BOSTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X, the advanced energy services arm of the Enel Group, won POWER Magazine's Distributed Energy Award for the second year in a row for its installation of a solar-plus-storage microgrid to power an all-electric bus fleet for the Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA). This award is given to projects that creatively implement reliable and sustainable power solutions utilizing distributed energy technology. Enel X's microgrid creates a resilient independent energy source for the island of Martha's Vineyard and significantly reduces the VTA's carbon footprint by transitioning its bus fleet from diesel to solar power.

Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line. (PRNewsfoto/Enel X North America) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be recognized for our work helping the VTA achieve its sustainability goals and ensure continuity of service for its riders," said Philip Martin, Vice President of Energy Storage at Enel X North America. "Not only is the microgrid making the island more resilient and energy independent, but it is also projected to help the VTA avoid 36,000 tons of CO2 emissions over 10 years. We hope this serves as a model for what other island and coastal communities can do."

Enel X's microgrid combines a state-of-the-art solar carport that charges the VTA's fleet with a 1.5 MWh battery storage system, delivering backup power with always-on dependability, which is especially important for island communities like Martha's Vineyard that have a higher risk of extreme weather. The battery acts as a behind-the-meter resource, enabling the VTA to sell energy back to the grid. With the VTA's goal of fully electrifying its fleet by 2027, Enel X has provided 16 VTA e-buses or half of the transit agency's total bus fleet.

"Our selection committee was very impressed with the award submissions received this year. There was stiff competition in all categories, and much discussion and debate took place during the selection process," said Aaron Larson, Executive Editor of POWER Magazine. "Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority's microgrid and solar charging port project—completed with the help of Enel X North America and solar firm Borrego—stood out as a really impressive power system, well worthy of our 2022 Distributed Energy Award."

Over its lifetime, this project is estimated to generate $1 million from the battery's market revenue and serve as a blueprint for other island and coastal communities. This project has a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) locked in which includes 30% savings for power produced over the next two decades. The project is a public-private partnership with multiple funding sources including $2 million from a partnership between Enel X and VTA and another $2 million financed by the Federal Transit Administration, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

Massachusetts is Enel North America's headquarters, with offices in Boston's Seaport District and Andover. This project highlights Enel X's commitment to providing smart value-added services and solutions throughout North America that enable businesses and communities to create, store, use and manage energy more efficiently, sustainably and strategically.

About Enel X

Enel X is Enel Group's global business line offering services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. In North America, Enel X has around 4,500 business customers, spanning more than 35,000 sites and representing approximately $10.5B in energy spend under management. Enel X North America has approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, over 140 battery storage projects that are operational and under contract. Enel X advises large energy users on energy procurement, sustainability, and risk management, and has completed 65,000 energy procurement events including 3,500 MW of long-term renewable energy contracts. The company's intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets across a number of different value streams and applications.

Contact:

Matt Epting

405-358-3446

communications.northamerica@enel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enel X North America