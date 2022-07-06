Grain Processing Completes Acquisition of Natural Products, Inc. Business

The acquisition allows the major U.S. food ingredient supplier to further expand its portfolio of functional and nutritive solutions for customers demanding exceptional quality and service.

MUSCATINE, Iowa, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), member of the KENT Corporation family of companies, announced today, it has completed its purchase of Natural Products, Inc. (NPI) business.

From left to right: Kevin Halstead, VP of Engineering for GPC; Ron Zitzow, Sr. VP of Operations for GPC; Jack Herrington, Operations Manager for GPC; John Thorpe, President and Chief Operating Officer of KENT Corporation; Jason Gregory, Director, New Product Commercialization for GPC; Gage Kent, Chairman and CEO of KENT Corporation and his wife Geri Kent. Kathy Lange and husband Paul Lange, owner of NPI; Jerry Lange, owner of NPI; and Dani Kent and husband Jimmy Kent, Sr. VP of Sales for GPC. (PRNewswire)

"Consumers today want transparency, pristine quality and assurance their food is healthy and made to the highest quality standards," said Patrick Homoelle, President of GPC. "With NPI's plant-based, non-GMO, organic and gluten-free ingredient solutions, this acquisition is a great fit with our field to family portfolio of businesses."

NPI, based in Grinnell, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of full fat soy ingredients made from non-GMO or Certified Organic soybeans. In addition to soybeans, NPI also processes other pulses such as Chickpeas. These ingredients often provide both nutritional and functional improvements to many categories.

"I am tremendously proud to welcome the NPI team to GPC," added Jimmy Kent, Sr. Vice President of Sales for GPC. "We are investing further into sustainable quality food production through this family-to-family, Iowa-to-Iowa acquisition, helping us increase our diverse portfolio of products that help feed the growing world."

NPI has a rich history of philanthropy, as does the KENT family of companies.

About Grain Processing Corporation

GPC's primary products include high purity alcohol, corn starches and maltodextrins. GPC sells to customers that use GPC ingredients for beverage alcohol, food products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care and industrial starch applications.

About KENT® Corporation

KENT is a diversified, privately-held corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal nutrition and the manufacture of high-quality food, beverage, pharmaceutical and pet products. KENT is led by third-generation family member Gage A. Kent. The KENT family of companies serves customers across the world and employs more than 2,000 people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.



Kent Corporation 2905 U.S. Highway 61 North

Muscatine, IA 52761

(563) 264-4211 Contact: Carol Reynolds, Corporate Spokesperson

Office: (563) 264-4532

carol.reynolds@kentww.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KENT Corporation