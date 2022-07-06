THE ICONIC SLS HOTEL BRAND LAUNCHES ITS FIRST ONLINE RETAIL COLLECTION BRINGING ONE-OF-A-KIND ITEMS TO ITS GUESTS THROUGH THE SLS SHOP

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS Hotels & Residences today reveals its first online retail platform in the form of The SLS Shop ( shopatsls.com ), where consumers can purchase the items they know and love from inside SLS hotels' guest rooms for use in their own homes. The SLS Shop product range includes premium bed linens, mattresses, bathrobes and towels, as well as items from the brand's exclusive partnerships such as Goldsheep athleisure sets and MALIN+GOETZ for Ciel Spa bath amenities. Born out of demand by SLS hotel guests and residents alike for premium luxury hotel-grade products, The SLS Shop brings high-quality, environmentally sustainable offerings direct to consumer's homes.

The SLS Shop (PRNewsfoto/Ennismore) (PRNewswire)

SLS is part of Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing, Ennismore said, "We are thrilled to see The SLS Shop come to fruition and to be able to share the SLS lifestyle experience beyond our hotels and into our guests' homes from linens and mattresses to the newly launched MALIN+GOETZ for Ciel Spa collection. This is the beginning of a strong extension of our hotel brands into the retail space."

Offerings at The SLS Shop include KASSATEX bed linen and terry comprised of Made in Green by OEKO-TEX certified materials, ultra-luxe bathrobes, hypoallergenic down chamber pillows and down duvets featuring European white goose down treated with environmentally friendly bluesign soap, and the SLS mattress in king and queen sizes.

The SLS Shop will also feature staples including the brand's iconic SLS pool towels, SLS branded hats, beach bags, and slippers, as well as products from SLS's much-coveted brand partners including the newly launched collection from Goldsheep. The new line features bespoke SLS inspired athleisure wear including SLS branded leggings, jackets and sports bras, commemorating Goldsheep's first partnership with a hotel brand on a line of branded apparel. Also available for the very first time exclusively on The SLS Shop will be SLS's recently launched MALIN+GOETZ for Ciel Spa bath amenities, including a 400ml large format collection for shampoo, conditioner & body wash, 50ml body lotion, and 50g bar soap. The MALIN+GOETZ for Ciel Spa environmentally sustainable aluminum gift sets will be available on the SLS Shop this fall, which will include 50ml shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion and 50g bar soap, all available for purchase.

The SLS Shop is currently only accepting and shipping orders within the United States but will begin shipping to more countries in near future. The launch of the SLS Shop is just the beginning for Ennismore in the online retail realm, with additional brands due to unveil similar plans later this year.

Ennismore continues to expand its strategic partnerships with international brands - including Fortune 500 - across automotive, communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This new partnership builds on existing collaborations with Barilla, Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB, Y7 Studio, MALIN + GEOTZ and Som Sleep.

Shop now at ShopatSLS.com .

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Scottsdale and Saudi Arabia by 2024. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

Press Contacts:

Emily Venugopal / Cara Chapman / Jennifer Isicoff: ennismore@bacchus.agency

Goldsheep (PRNewsfoto/Ennismore) (PRNewswire)

SLS Hotel Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ennismore) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ennismore