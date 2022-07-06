Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats

OGE Energy Corp. second quarter 2022 earnings webcast

Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, August 4, 2022.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.oge.com.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 882,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-second-quarter-2022-earnings-webcast-301581840.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.