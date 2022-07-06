PARACHUTE OPENS BAY CITY'S FIRST PLASMA DONATION CENTER

The technology-driven plasma collection company introduces its modern approach to a new market.

BAY CITY, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute opened a new plasma donation center today in Bay City, bringing its modern and consumer-driven donation experience to residents of Matagorda and neighboring counties. The donation center offers donors an opportunity to earn extra money by donating life-saving plasma.

"The U.S. is facing a critical health care crisis and blood plasma shortage, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is impacting patients' access to essential treatments for chronic illnesses including primary immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, and cancer," said Wayne Sharp, Parachute's VP of Operations. "At its core, Parachute is focused on two things: improving the donation experience for our members and increasing access to plasma for patients who rely on it. We look forward to serving the Bay City community and are confident that donors will appreciate the convenience of our seamless booking and payment experiences."

Parachute's mission is to increase national access to plasma by introducing thoughtfully designed plasma donation centers to new communities. Parachute combines technology and hospitality with donor experience, allowing members to schedule donations, receive customer support, and manage payments through a mobile application.

The new plasma donation center is located 3521 7th Street in Bay City, Texas. To schedule a donation download the Parachute app .

