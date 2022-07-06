Think Research Announces Contract with St. George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to Deliver Nursing Care Plans

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on transforming healthcare through knowledge-based digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a contract to provide Care Pathways nursing content to St. George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a major teaching hospital in London, England and part of the largest public healthcare system in the world.

Through the partnership, Think will deliver customized care plans to St. George's that will standardize nursing care and documentation across the hospital, ensuring the delivery of best-practice and evidence-supported care to at-risk patients and leading-edge preventive interventions. Think will also assist with building the care plans into St. George's electronic patient record (EPR) system, Cerner Millennium, which shares the same instance of Cerner with two other Trusts in the South West London Integrated Care Partnership (ICP), Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, and Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. Cerner is a major EPR provider in the UK, with its Millennium platform used in 22 Trusts and is the largest electronic health record (EPR) provider in the world, with its solutions deployed in over 27,000 facilities around the globe.

Funding for the project comes from the NHS's United Tech Frontline Digitization Fund, which supports the digital transformation and digitization of healthcare across NHS locations.

Jenny Muir, ICT Chief Nursing Informatics Officer said, "Ensuring every patient receives the highest quality of evidence-based care is paramount at St. George's. This partnership will help ensure we deliver. Having access to evidence-based, custom care plans will provide essential guidance to our nursing staff, enhance efficiencies, and most importantly, improve patient outcomes."

Sachin Aggarwal, Think, CEO said, "Standardizing care has countless proven benefits. We are incredibly proud our solution has been selected to provide the latest evidence-based knowledge and information that St. George's nursing staff require to assess and treat patients with confidence. We are delighted that this is our company's first foray into the world's largest publicly funded healthcare system, the NHS, and doing so will result in our evidence-based content being deployed in the world's largest EPR provider, Cerner."

About Think Research

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR- agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Think Research Corporation