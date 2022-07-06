Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of Hurricane, WV Medical Dispensary

Location opens on July 6; grand opening celebration scheduled for July 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its Trulieve medical dispensary in Hurricane, West Virginia. Located at 2 Putnam Village Dr. Suite 2-3, the new dispensary will open its doors at 10am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. This is the Company's sixth retail location in West Virginia and will be open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Located at 2 Putnam Village Dr. Suite 2-3, the new dispensary will open its doors at 10am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, July 9 throughout the day to include partner giveaways, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration and certification for West Virginia patients.

"We are excited to expand medical cannabis to Hurricane while creating jobs in the area," said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "In less than a year, West Virginia's medical cannabis program has already added nearly 10,000 patients, and we look forward to supporting this thriving community. Trulieve is committed to providing the best quality services and products for the state's registered medical cannabis patients while strengthening community connections in this developing market."

Trulieve patients across West Virginia can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and more. Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse, TruFlower and more.

Last November , Trulieve opened West Virginia's first dispensary and has since expanded its store hours to welcome patients seven days a week. The Company has already opened four new dispensaries in the state this year, with plans to open three additional dispensary locations by the end of the year in Milton, Huntington and Belle.

For more information on store locations, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/west-virginia .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

MATTIO Communications

Trulieve@Mattio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.