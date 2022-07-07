GOBankingRates Announces Its Definitive List of the Top 100 Money Experts in America

GOBankingRates is recognizing the biggest names in personal finance advice across social media, podcasts, books, TV and more.

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Where do Americans get their money advice?" That's the question GOBankingRates sought to answer when compiling our list of the Top 100 Money Experts . These experts encompass the various ways Americans get their financial information , from podcasts to TV shows to TikTok.

"To determine the Top 100 Money Experts, GOBankingRates looked at multiple forms of media including the top 100 radio shows, TV show ratings, print media columns, social media, podcast rankings and New York Times Bestseller lists," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates . "These experts cover a multitude of topics, from the basics of how to save and buy your first home to the seemingly always changing world of crypto and everything in between. After months of research and refining the list, GOBankingRates can now confidently present a list that any American can look to and find a money expert or experts to help them on their own personal finance journey."

In addition to recognizing the top names in the field of financial advice, this year's Top Money Experts franchise includes exclusive interviews with many of these high-profile experts, including Mark Cuban , Dave Ramsey , Jim Cramer , Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary . These insightful Q&As cover timely topics ranging from surviving inflation to investing wisely in the current bear market.

GOBankingRates also surveyed over 1,000 Americans to find out who they trust for financial advice , the money topics they are most interested in and what channels they turn to most to get their advice.

"In addition to recognizing the most influential names in personal finance, the Top Money Expert franchise is so helpful for giving us insights into who Americans want money advice from and what they want to learn," said Gabrielle Olya, Lead Writer and Editor at GOBankingRates . "It allows us to see where there might be gaps in financial knowledge that we at GOBankingRates can help fill going forward."

