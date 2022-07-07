Vance Street Capital Announces Multiple New Hires and Promotions

LOS ANGELES , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street" or "the Firm"), a Los Angeles-based middle market private equity firm investing in mission critical B2B manufacturing and applications companies, today announced the addition of four new hires and two promotions to facilitate firmwide growth. Vance Street closed on its third fund, Vance Street Capital III, L.P. in December 2021, and completed two continuation vehicles, VSC EV1 LP and VSC EV2 LP, in February and June of 2022, respectively, bringing Vance Street's total capital raised to over $1.3 billion.

"Vance Street is at an exciting point in our firm's history; we are focused on laying a foundation for scalability and growth. We are thrilled to continue our recruiting efforts with four new employees across our Investment and Financial Operations Teams to help manage our new funds and growing portfolio," said Brian Martin, Managing Partner.

Yousaf Tahir joined the Investment Team as a Vice President in April from Victory Park Capital in Chicago where he focused on sourcing, executing and managing private equity and credit investments across various industries. Before joining Victory Park Capital, Mr. Tahir worked as an Investment Banking Analyst at Evercore in New York.

Sela Obot joined the Investment Team in March as an Associate from the Business Services Group at Houlihan Lokey where she participated in the execution of a variety of transactions in the Training and Education space. Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, Ms. Obot was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Industrial Services Group at Truist Securities.

Mark Edwards joined the Investment Team as an Associate in June from the Technology & Services group Baird in Washington D.C. where he participated in the execution of a variety of transactions in the Aerospace, Defense, and Government Services space.

Jonathan Christie joined the Financial Operations Team as a Vice President in June. He is primarily responsible for managing and executing financial due diligence for new investments and add-on acquisitions, as well as working with portfolio company management teams in the areas of accounting and financial reporting. Prior to joining Vance Street in 2022, Jonathan was a Director at Grant Thornton in the M&A practice where he led both buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence engagements across a variety of sectors. Before joining Grant Thornton, Jonathan provided audit services at KPMG, primarily serving a Fortune 150 client.

Vance Street's Financial Operations Team is a key internal resource utilized to execute the "roadmap", a detailed operational plan refined by the current Partners over their 20+ year tenure investing together, which prioritizes and addresses key opportunities for optimization and growth over the life of Vance Street's investments, most of which are founder-owned businesses or corporate carve outs. The Financial Operations Team oversees ERP system implementation, finance support, and strategic oversight for Vance Street's portfolio companies, and is also able to perform quality of earnings on smaller acquisition targets, expediting the diligence process for strategic add-ons. "Hiring another team member to support the execution of our investment strategy was a top priority for us this year. Jon's background and personality are a perfect fit for our needs and culture," said Rustey Emmet, Partner, Financial Operations.

Vance Street also promoted two team members in June.

Will Robinson, a member of the Investment Team, was promoted to Senior Associate from Associate. Prior to joining Vance Street in 2020, Will was in the Financial Sponsors group within the Investment Banking Division at Barclays Capital in New York.

Ngan Pham, a member of the Fund Administration and Accounting Team, was promoted to Controller from Assistant Controller. Prior to joining Vance Street in 2021, Ngan was a Regional Controller at WestRock Company where she oversaw the accounting, finance, and operations of multiple manufacturing facilities. Prior to WestRock, she was a Senior Assurance Associate at RSM US, LLP.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace and defense sectors. For over two decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

