Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care Welcomes Visitors with a Dusty Boots Experience

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Richmond invites prospective residents, local community members and referral sources to enjoy a 'sneak peek' of their luxury senior living community currently under construction in the beautiful city of Richmond, Virginia. The Dusty Boots Experience provides guests an opportunity to meet the Watercrest team and experience the difference in senior living at Watercrest Richmond.

The Dusty Boots Experience is available every Thursday in July from 3pm to 5pm and includes a tour followed by refreshments at the on-site Sales Center. For information about Watercrest Richmond and upcoming events, contact the community at 804-294-3508. Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley; the sales office is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Watercrest Richmond will be a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge.

Watercrest Richmond will provide seniors a host of amenities purposefully designed to improve residents' connectivity and interaction with nature. The design elements include a signature water wall encouraging relaxation and calmness, live moss walls, and expansive windows allowing abundant natural light. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces and one-of-a-kind greenhouse offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents may enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Richmond offers the best of big-city amenities with the delights of Southern charm. Known as a top destination by Travel + Leisure, Richmond offers plentiful dining, entertainment and cultural venues, just minutes from the rolling hills of Virginia farms, gorgeous state parks, and charming wineries. For information about the community, contact Watercrest Richmond at 804-294-3508.

Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities from South Florida to Virginia. This is the first senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II.

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets, with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of November 30, 2021. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

