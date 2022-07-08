AXS Investments Named Top 10 Investment Firm of 2022

AXS Investments selected for its innovation and "democratization of investing" for individuals and financial advisors

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today announced that it has been named by Financial Service Review (FSR) to its prestigious list of "Top 10 Investment Firms of 2022" as a pioneer and groundbreaker in financial services, asset management and disruptive innovation in the fund industry.

FSR cited the trailblazing work of AXS in "democratizing investing" by creating new access for individuals to important investment exposures that traditionally were available to only institutional and ultra-high net worth investors. As a "pure-play" focused on bringing differentiated alternative investments to the broader investing public, AXS was named to the FSR list through a rigorous and competitive selection process.

"We are thrilled to be named to the prestigious list of Top 10 Investment Firms for 2022" said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments." We founded the firm with the vision and mission of creating new access for individuals to investment exposures that traditionally were available only to institutional and ultra-high net worth investors. Our fast growth and success are a testament to the market's embracement of our products and thought leadership, and we look forward to continuing to innovate in financial services and asset management."

FSR's editorial board's selection process is highly rigorous and includes a wide universe of nominations from industry executives, FSR subscribers and its own internal research. Among the factors considered by FSR are strong company growth, disruptive innovation in financial services, and products or services that break new ground in the industry.

The AXS selection as a Top 10 Investment Firm comes on the heels of several major milestones for the firm, including recent acquisitions such as:

Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX), the industry's first carbon neutral ETF.

AXS Income Opportunities Fund (OIOIX), which provides access to a broadly diversified portfolio of preferred stocks of exchange-listed real estate companies.

The AXS ETF business also is rapidly expanding with several successful launches of first-of-their-kind ETFs, including:

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI), the first ETF exposure to both investments that mitigate the devaluation effects of inflation, and that also enable the possibility for growth in price-rising environments.

AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK), the first two times (2x) daily exposure to a portfolio of companies involved in transformational industries, such as genomics, autonomous vehicles and next-gen internet

AXS Short China Internet ETF (SWEB), the first 1x daily short exposure to a portfolio of China -based Internet-related companies.

As evidenced by this series of acquisitions and launches, AXS is committed to being a trusted provider of alternative and differentiated investment products for investors looking to add important into their portfolios.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

