Monte Nido & Affiliates to Expand Access to Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment in California with New Orange County Location

Second Clementine Location in California Will Treat All Genders

YORBA LINDA, Calif., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, announces the upcoming opening of a new residential eating disorder center in Yorba Linda, California. Opening late 2022, Clementine Orange County will provide care for adolescents with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction. Marking the second Clementine residential treatment program in California, Clementine Orange County will be the first to treat adolescents of all genders.

Clementine Orange County will provide treatment for adolescents of all genders.

"Eating disorders are on the rise among adolescents, so expanding available care to this age group is essential," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Coming back to the state where Monte Nido & Affiliates programs began over twenty-six years ago, Clementine Orange County will provide life-saving treatment for all genders struggling with eating disorders, with the mission of helping more teens realize their healthy selves and become fully recovered."

Treatment at Clementine Orange County will provide personalized, evidence-based care focused on restoring physiological and nutritional balance in the comfort of a home-like setting. The programming also implements mindful eating, 24-hour nursing, and academic and family support.

"Clementine's model of care has been designed to meet the specific needs of adolescents, who are particularly susceptible to eating disorders due the developmental stages they are at in their lives," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates.

Early intervention is key in the recovery process, as eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness. However, with the right tools, skills and support, recovery is possible no matter what stage a person is in with their eating disorder.

Monte Nido opened its original location, Monte Nido Malibu, in a secluded home in Calabasas in 1996. Today, there are six Monte Nido & Affiliates programs throughout California, and Clementine Orange County will be its seventh. Connecting back to Monte Nido & Affiliates' California roots and expanding care in the state, Clementine Orange County will complement Clementine Malibu Lake, a program for adolescent girls located just outside of Los Angeles.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Clementine Orange County, please visit www.clementineprograms.com or call 855-900-2221.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates forty-seven programs in fourteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

