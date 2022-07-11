Brennan Awarded Zippy Shell Build-to-Suit in Bartlett, Illinois

Chicago area development projects exceed $300 million over last 18 months

BARTLETT, Ill., June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, will develop a 118,800 square foot build-to-suit warehouse facility for Zippy Shell Incorporated ("Zippy Shell"). Zippy Shell is a portable storage and moving company that delivers storage containers directly to the end user's home or business.

"With assistance from Jack Brennan, at CBRE, we acquired a 'ready-to-go' 7.3-acre industrial parcel for Zippy Shell in Blue Heron Business Park, in Bartlett, Illinois. The site is ideally located and will allow Zippy to serve both the north and western suburbs of Chicago," said Tod Greenwood, Executive Director of Build-to-Suit Development and Managing Principal. "As we grow our Build-to-Suit Development program at Brennan, I am pleased to announce this exciting project with Zippy Shell."

Zippy Shell is a leading provider of moving solutions for the do-it-yourself mover. As Zippy Shell sought solutions to their real estate needs in the Chicago market, Brennan was able to deliver the right team and plan to meet those needs by designing a new state of the art facility.

"We used the power of Brennan's platform to serve Zippy Shell. Tod's team worked with Zippy to understand their needs, and Brennan's Chicago team located the site and will manage the construction of the facility," explained Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group's Midwest Region. "This is a great facility for Zippy Shell and illustrates Brennan's ongoing commitment to provide real estate solutions nationwide for our tenants."

"We couldn't be more happy with Brennan, Tod and the team. They assisted with every aspect of the deal from identifying suitable land parcels, developing suitable site plans, and final building design to maximize efficiency for our operations," says Gareth Taylor, President of Zippy Shell. "As everyone knows, the industrial market is extremely tight, and Brennan came through for us."

