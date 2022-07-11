Consulting Solutions Named to 2022 List of "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" In the Nation

Annual list by National Association for Business Resources recognizes best human-resources practices and companies that are leaders in employment standards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that it has been named among the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The company also received this recognition in 2020.

Winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm and were scored on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, and retention.

"Consulting Solutions is committed to exemplary human-resources practices that positively impact employee engagement, job satisfaction, and productivity," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "We're honored to receive this year's Best and Brightest recognition on a national level. Every employee trajectory is important to us, and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar in terms of how we help our teams excel while also achieving a work-life balance."

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attract and retain superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

To see all winners of the 2022 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, click here.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

kberardi@carabinercomms.com

678.644.4122

