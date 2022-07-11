Livingston launches Direct online customs clearance platform for enhanced control, visibility

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Livingston International, a leading provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding and global trade advisory solutions, announced today the official launch of Livingston Direct, a wholly digital, user-directed platform that provides U.S. importers greater visibility into and hands-on control over online customs clearance.

As an online customs broker, Livingston Direct is designed to meet the needs of moderate-volume shippers, allowing them to submit, manage and modify their customs documentation anytime, anywhere through an easy-to-use platform. Users also benefit from the reassurance of having a team of Livingston's customs experts on standby to answer questions and provide guidance when they need it.

"There's been increased demand for supply chain visibility, which is often a reference to the status of transport, but what's frequently overlooked is what happens when shipments reach the border," said Robert Smith, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Livingston International. "Livingston Direct enhances supply chain visibility by giving importers real-time insight into the status of their customs clearances and empowers them to resolve delays quickly and easily so their goods keep moving."

Livingston Direct is a cloud-based, mobile-friendly online customs broker platform that guides users through the setup of their account, their required profile documentation, and individual customs entries to empower self-clearing customs. It is the ideal solution for businesses with moderate shipping volumes and infrequent variations in imported products. It streamlines supply chain operations and puts businesses in control of their customs transactions.

The launch of Livingston Direct is the latest initiative in the company's ongoing effort to provide enhanced digital services to businesses looking to simplify customs process.

"Livingston is not your traditional customs broker," said Smith. "We have tailored our deep and extensive expertise to meet the evolving needs of businesses as they adapt their operations and supply chains to a 'new normal' in international trade. We will continue to invest in real-world solutions that simplify trade even in the most complex environments."

Livingston Direct is available today. Eligible businesses can learn more at https://www.livingstonintl.com/direct

About Livingston

Livingston International has served as a trusted trade adviser to businesses around the world for 75 years. It specializes in customs brokerage and trade compliance, and offers international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. Livingston provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, and reliability in times of volatility, so businesses can grow further, smarter and with confidence. Livingston employs approximately 3,000 associates at 85 key border points, sea ports, airports and other strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia. Visit us at www.livingston.com, and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

