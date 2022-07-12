Improving the guest experience through seamless mobile ordering and payments

RICHMOND, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlero Corp. ("Bowlero" or the "Company"), the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers, as well as the owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), announced a partnership today with App8, a leader in contactless dining for foodservice brands, to offer mobile ordering and payments at Bowlero centers across the country.

Bowlero Launches Contactless Dining Partnership with App8 (PRNewswire)

The App8 service is intended to help improve the speed and convenience of guest ordering while providing a safe and fully contactless experience. Guests will now be able to quickly place their own food and drink orders whether they are at their lane, in the lounge or enjoying an arcade game or two.

"Today's consumers are demanding the convenience and safety of using their own device when making food and beverage purchases. With the right tools, establishments can not only provide a convenient and safe guest experience, but will also reduce operating costs, and increase order flow. It's a win-win for everyone," said Elias Hage, CEO of App8. "We are thrilled to be a part of Bowlero's digital dining experience."

In addition to providing mobile ordering, the App8 service is integrated directly into Bowlero's existing services, including the MVB Rewards loyalty program and League Bowler discounts. Using App8, guests can continue to access exclusive menus, deals and earn points on their mobile purchases.

"App8 integrates seamlessly with our Point of Sale system. What's even better, is the staff training and IT Support required for a rollout is minimal. The App8 support team is world-class as they are always available to answer questions quickly and are proactive with solutions." said Brian Dacier, Director of Project Management at Bowlero Corp.

Both teams are already working on additional projects to evolve the ordering service to create the best guest experience possible. App8's mobile ordering service is running in 20% of Bowlero bowling centers. With plans to roll out the service to the remaining centers this year. "Here at Bowlero, we prioritize the guest experience, and are always seeking opportunities through technology to support our guests' demands," said Jeff Gliner, Vice President of Operations at Bowlero Corp. "We have just begun our work with App8, and can already see the future is bright in this space."

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp serves over 28 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

About App8

App8 is a leading omnichannel ordering solution for foodservice brands that enable guests to view digital menus, order dine-in, pickup, or delivery, and pay for their meals, all from their own smartphones. App8 works with some of the top restaurant and entertainment brands in North America to deliver value beyond contactless transactions with guest feedback, advanced reporting, and actionable insights. For more information on App8, please visit app8solutions.com.

