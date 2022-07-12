FleetPride Acquires Keystone Spring Service of Pittsburgh and Portersville, Pennsylvania

IRVING, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Keystone Spring Service, family owned by brothers Greg and Jason Valant. Founded in 1973 by their father and grandfather, Edward Valant Jr. and Edward Valant Sr., along with Chuck Haugh, Keystone Spring Service has provided specialized parts and services in suspension, wheel end, driveline, hydraulics, as well as being a full truck parts source in both Pittsburgh and Portersville, Pennsylvania for over 49 years.

"FleetPride brings opportunities in many ways to our company. They instantly give us a major upgrade in technology and eCommerce," said Greg Valant. "They also offer tremendous opportunities to our staff for advancement in their careers."

Now a part of FleetPride, Keystone Spring Service customers in the greater Pittsburgh area will have access to the industry's broadest assortment of heavy duty aftermarket inventory and the purchasing power of FleetPride, while working with the same parts and service experts they have come to know and trust over the last 49 years at Keystone Spring Service.

"It is a pleasure to welcome the Keystone Spring Service team to FleetPride," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "The Valant family has built and developed a first-class team that is focused on customer service and a strong culture for employees which makes this a great fit. I'm proud to say the Valant family chose FleetPride in this process, and we look forward to helping our new team members grow the parts and service solutions they can offer to customers, including our industry leading e-commerce platform."

Employees of Keystone Spring Service now have additional growth opportunities under the FleetPride name. With a focus on learning and development, FleetPride offers several programs such as FleetPride Tech University, expanded employee benefits, and more.

FleetPride's national parts and service operations continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 70+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,900 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

