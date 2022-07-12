IDENTIFYSENSORS BIOLOGICS PARTNERS WITH JABIL HEALTHCARE TO MANUFACTURE DIGITAL DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORM

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentifySensors Biologics, a pathogen-detection platform technology company, has partnered with Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global manufacturing solutions company, to develop processes for reliable robust manufacturing of portable devices that rapidly detect a wide range of infections at the molecular level with accuracy that is superior to PCR testing.

A new portable digital reader now detects multiple infections from saliva in minutes with PCR accuracy.

The small portable devices, branded Check4®, consist of two main parts: 1) a multiple-use electronic reader about the size of a cell phone; and 2) single-use test cartridges that detect as many as four separate infections simultaneously. For example, a single cartridge can detect COVID, Influenza A, Influenza B and RSV – all from a single saliva sample. Results appear in minutes on a user's cell phone, at home or on the go.

The Check4® platform represents a technological breakthrough, which electronically identifies sequence-specific genetic material of target pathogens. The electronic test produces a digital signal that is analyzed in the cloud in less than three minutes. Solid-state, digital selectively deposited electrodes enable almost instantaneous results without laboratory work, chemical reagents or amplification.

Businesses, governments and organizations can remotely monitor individual and group test results in real time for employees, customers and visitors with accuracy superior to the current gold-standard PCR test, but at a materially lower cost. The Check4® test is positioned to replace PCR and antigen tests for symptomatic and asymptomatic screening.

The technology was developed by IdentifySensors Biologics in partnership with Purdue University, which helped commercialize the process. The technology and applications are secured through multiple patents.

"We are very pleased to work with Jabil," said Gregory Hummer, M.D., CEO and cofounder of IdentifySensors. "Jabil has the experience and bandwidth to ensure this testing platform is manufactured efficiently and effectively with the highest quality controls in the industry. They will be a great partner for us."

About IdentifySensors Biologics

IdentifySensors Biologics is a Cleveland-based pathogen-detection platform technology company focused on developing real-time pathogen detection capabilities. The company's technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications, such as diagnostics, food safety & sustainability, environmental monitoring and national security. For more information visit www.identifysensors.com

