Space City Services announces acquisition, ongoing growth period

Environmental services company fleet grows by 400 frac tanks

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Space City Services (SCS), an environmental and industrial services company, today announced completion of its acquisition of La Porte-based TIBC Rentals and Transportation.

"We're excited to welcome the TIBC team to Space City Services. This transaction positions us to be a significant player in the frac-tank-rental space along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast," Robert Thomas, President, Space City Services said.

The acquired assets consist of more than 400 containers which include frac tanks, watertight roll off boxes, vacuum boxes, 25-yard and 50-yard trash roll off boxes, dewatering watertight roll off boxes and dewatering vacuum boxes.

Thomas founded Space City Services with a single truck in 2000. The fleet has grown to over 100 trucks, 200 trailers and additional trucks and trailers on order.

The company provides hazardous and non-hazardous waste transport, bulk chemical transport, turnaround and emergency response in-plant services, as well as regional and long hauls in the lower 48 states for a wide range of clients including refineries, petrochemical plants, environmental companies and oilfield chemical producers.

The acquisition enables Space City Services to offer turnkey environmental and industrial storage solutions in addition to the company's trademark-24/7 services and stainless-steel tank trailer and roll-off equipment rentals.

TIBC, founded in 2002, managed environmental projects along the Gulf Coast from delivery of containers to hauling, disposal, cleaning and waste-management solutions. Its management team will join Space City Services to ensure a seamless experience for existing and new customers.

"This acquisition is part of the ongoing rapid-growth period at Space City Services. The next several years will see us continuing strategic growth through acquisition and geographical expansion in order to provide additional capacity and resources to meet the needs of our customers," Thomas said.

Space City Services has strategically positioned itself within the industrial corridors of the Gulf Coast region with its home office in Houston and terminals in Beaumont, Texas and Geismar, Louisiana. The company is planning additional terminals throughout the Gulf Coast region.

This is the second acquisition in the company's two-decade history. The first was in 2021 when Space City Services acquired Superior Waste Solutions in a transaction that included more than 700 portable bathrooms, over 300 20-yard and 40-yard dumpsters as well as chemical toilet and septic tank sanitization equipment.

View original content:

SOURCE Space City Services