Sport Clips Haircuts makes its MVP Experience better than ever with new proprietary scent

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts' client-favorite MVP Experience that includes a steamed towel, massaging shampoo, neck and shoulder treatment, and precision haircut is getting a fresh, new update with a custom-blended proprietary scent. Throughout the franchise's almost 1,900 locations, America's most relaxing haircut experience now includes organic ingredients chamomile, lavender, and eucalyptus infused into a hot steamed towel that's gently applied to the face after the shampoo and prior to the haircut.

"When our clients come in, we've found that even if they're in a hurry, they want to feel relaxed while they're getting a haircut," says Edward Logan, Sport Clips CEO and president. "We introduced the MVP service in 2005, 12 years after we opened our first store in 1993. Through years of perfecting the processes in becoming the pros in men's hair, we've found the addition of 'scent' enhances the client experience and allows the relaxation to begin soon after they walk in the door."

Consumer research shows scent can have a significant impact on the client experience and like many hotel properties and high-end stores, the team at Sport Clips developed this proprietary formula with two things in mind – clients' overall experience along with ease of use and application by professionally trained stylists.

What's included in the updated MVP Experience:

Sport Clips worked with Zero Trace, a company dedicated to using plant-based products, to develop the all-natural, proprietary scent. It is a combination of chamomile as an ancient medicinal with a great scent; lavender, known to improve circulation; and eucalyptus, which has a rich history as a fragrance; formulated to enhance relaxation. For Sport Clips' use, it has been packaged in a new type of stable delivery system that allows it to arrive at the stores ready for use.

The new scent was tested in more than 50 stores and announced to franchisees, store managers, and stylists system-wide in May 2022 .

Extensive training around the updated scent and application process preceded this month's introduction.

In a survey of clients who participated in the MVP test, 82 percent rated the MVP with new scent as better than the original MVP. Sport Clips is planning an extended roll out of the upgraded service with advertising and promotions planned over the next nine months. The new scent is also part of the Ultimate MVP service (formerly the Double MVP), which features double the hot steamed towel and neck and shoulder treatment. More information is available by visiting a Sport Clips Haircuts location or SportClipsHaircuts.com.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #24 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2022 and is listed in Franchise Direct's 2021 "Top 100 Global Franchises". There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides " Haircuts with Heart " through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $10 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team and SRX Racing, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com .

