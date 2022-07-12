Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $155.4 billion as of June 30, 2022. The decrease from March 31, 2022 primarily reflected market depreciation and net outflows in open-end funds and retail separate accounts, partially offset by positive net flows in institutional accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $3.0 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)











By Product Type: June 30, 2022

May 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Open-End Funds (1) $ 59,479

$ 64,927

$ 73,149 Closed-End Funds 10,645

11,523

12,060 Retail Separate Accounts 35,248

37,569

40,824 Institutional Accounts (2) 50,048

53,155

57,309 Total $ 155,420

$ 167,174

$ 183,342





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

