W. P. Carey Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2022. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current U.S. employees say about their experience working at W. P. Carey. This year, 96% of participants said it's a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we believe a positive employee experience and culture are paramount to our success as a company. Our employees are our greatest asset, and I'm sincerely thankful for the hard work and dedication they put into their jobs each day. We look forward to continuing to make W. P. Carey an engaging, inclusive and fun workplace for all," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that W. P. Carey is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Additional highlights from W. P. Carey's survey results include the following feedback from respondents:

95% say that they're proud to tell people they work here

96% reported that they are given the resources and equipment to do their job

96% shared that people at the company care about each other

98% believe that management is honest and ethical in its business practices

92% feel that they make a difference here

96% feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community

Over the past year, W. P. Carey introduced several new benefits and practices to enhance the employee experience both in and out of the office, including: a hybrid work schedule, egg freezing benefits for employees and their partners and increased secondary caregiver leave. In addition to the Great Place to Work Certification™, W. P. Carey was also recently named one of GlobeSt's Best Places to Work in Commercial Real Estate.

For more information on W. P. Carey's benefits, employee programs and culture, read W. P. Carey's 2021 ESG Report.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally critical commercial real estate that includes 1,336 net lease properties covering approximately 157 million square feet as of March 31, 2022. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry. www.wpcarey.com

