Wyng and Attentive Partner to Personalize Customer Journeys with Zero-Party Data

Attentive users can now instantly leverage zero-party data from Wyng to build segments and personalize messages.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyng , the leading zero-party data platform, today announced that it has become an official technology partner with Attentive , a leading personalized messaging platform for brands. The Wyng Connector for Attentive is a no-code integration that allows brands to instantly route zero-party data to Attentive to create more effective segments based on customer needs, preferences and other zero-party data, and personalize messages according to zero-party data.

Wyng logo (PRNewsfoto/Wyng) (PRNewswire)

"The future of customer relationships is about more personal, direct interactions that build trust, so we are excited to combine the personalized messaging capabilities of Attentive with the zero-party data and privacy-first personalization that Wyng provides," said Greg Bauman, Director of Partnerships at Attentive. "Giving brands an easy way to build more personal and engaging messages with a seamless integration between our platforms is a win for customers who want less noise and more value in their inboxes."

By integrating Wyng with Attentive, brands will combine the power of zero-party data with engaging messaging to:

Grow revenue : 71% of customers expect personalized interactions and personalized tactics drive 40% more revenue for brands ( McKinsey ). When more engaging SMS messages are driven by the best personalization from zero-party data, it creates the most powerful and highly engaging customer journeys possible. : 71% of customers expect personalized interactions and personalized tactics drive 40% more revenue for brands (). When more engaging SMS messages are driven by the best personalization from zero-party data, it creates the most powerful and highly engaging customer journeys possible.

Instantly personalize : The API-first, real-time architectures of Wyng and Attentive combined with the intuitive nature of zero-party data means you can create personalized customer journeys right away that reflect what customers want.

Build trust: Privacy-first communication principles and zero-party data give customers transparency and choice over their data and SMS comes with clear opt-out capabilities, so customers know what to expect and have full control over their experiences.

Zero-party data is customer preference data that consumers voluntarily and proactively share with brands, and therefore helps brands create more valuable experiences and build trust without compromising privacy. Through the partnership, Attentive and Wyng customers can now easily leverage zero-party data that was collected through helpful microexperiences created via our drag-and-drop, no code Experience Studio. Brands can choose from a variety of microexperiences designed to engage customers on their website, such as: quizzes, progressive forms, conversational opt-ins, gamified experiences and other unique offerings.

"Getting customer experiences right means you have to know what customers want, for as many of them as possible. The best way to know this is to ask them nicely while offering valuable help in exchange. This is why zero-party data and SMS are both so popular right now," said Jacob Borgeson, Director of Product Marketing at Wyng. "This partnership affirms the commitment of both Wyng and Attentive to make it easy for brands to build more interactive, valuable, and personalized experiences."

Integrating with Attentive is the latest move by Wyng to simplify collecting and managing zero-party data, and feed it into existing systems for brands to activate and improve customer experience. The Wyng Platform is API-first and developer-friendly, which allows brands to instantly connect Wyng data to Attentive, easily configure the integration to automatically enrich customer engagements, and generate insights about customer segments and behavior on a personal and global scale.

To learn more about Wyng and Attentive, visit www.wyng.com and https://www.attentivemobile.com .

To learn more about Attentive Partners Program, visit: https://attentive.partnerpage.io/tech-partners/wyng

About Wyng

Wyng is the world's leading customer preference engine. Built on a zero-party data API and privacy-first principles, Wyng makes it easy for marketers to build human experiences that are more rewarding, relevant, and trustworthy. More than 250 brands and enterprises use Wyng to build relevance and trust with their customers. To learn more, visit https://wyng.com .

Media contact:

Calen McGee

wyng@n6a.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyng