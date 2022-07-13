Stagwell's (STGW) Locaria Expands Multilingual Content Production Through Acquisition of PEP Group

PEP Group joins Locaria to rapidly extend multilingual media and content production capabilities within Stagwell

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the acquisition of PEP Group, an omnichannel content creation and adaptation production company. In response to the explosion in new media channels that require a streamlined and scalable approach to producing multi-market assets, PEP Group will join Locaria, Stagwell's multilingual content agency, to bolster its media and content production capabilities across its global network.

PEP Group, an omnichannel content creation and adaptation production company, has been acquired by Stagwell's Locaria.

PEP Group is an established provider of design, creative, production and asset management for leading brands including Kimberly-Clark, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight.

Locaria's digital-first multilingual content offering has resonated with modern international marketers, delivering exceptional year-over-year growth. The agency's global proposition is built on its deep understanding of local market nuances coupled with digital marketing expertise to ensure content is adapted properly, scaled internationally and optimized for the best performance. PEP Group will enhance Locaria's ability to offer multi-market post-production, adaptation and asset deployment at scale.

"Locaria has been sending a message to marketers for years that multilingual content and localization can no longer be an afterthought. By acquiring PEP Group, we're doubling down at Stagwell on scaled content offerings that empower global brands to connect meaningfully with consumers, anywhere," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

"PEP Group's production leadership and delivery expertise mean we can better partner with advertisers across all aspects of marketing content production, from research and insights through production, to media activation and optimization, delivering even greater value to our clients around the world," said Locaria CEO Hannes Ben.

PEP Group complements Locaria's global footprint across EMEA, LATAM and APAC. Headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Canada and The Netherlands, PEP Group has continued to meet global production demands, with all team members affected by the crisis in Ukraine working from other locations to provide continuity to clients and partners.

"Our manifesto is, 'There's not a production problem we cannot solve.' Now, I'm excited to solidify our offering, grow the team and add value as a complement to Locaria's omnichannel marketing expertise and extensive global reach," said PEP Group Founder Mikhail (Misha) Pimenov.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Misha and his expert team to Locaria. By breaking down traditional silos and bringing together production and localization, we can now offer more engaging international content and greater efficiencies," said Locaria COO Lindsay Hong. "It's great that we have been able to execute this deal despite the ongoing conflict so that clients can continue to benefit from expert Ukrainian talent."

Pimenov will stay on at Locaria as EVP – Creative Content.

The acquisition will also enhance Locaria's proprietary workflow technologies Locate, a cloud-based content delivery platform, and Prism, a dedicated client-review portal.

Terms were not disclosed.

About Locaria

Locaria is a global multilingual content agency which specialises in supporting in-house marketing and ecommerce teams, media agencies and creative production houses. We build linguistic solutions to scale content and campaigns internationally, while carefully balancing efficiency, effectiveness, creativity and quality.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

