ANYWHERE(SM) ANNOUNCES REBRANDED BUSINESS UNITS

Following landmark rebranding effort, company renames existing Franchise, Brokerage, and Title & Settlement businesses, debuting Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services

MADISON, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced new naming conventions for its business units as part of its recent corporate rebrand.

Realogy Franchise Group, a leading franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with over 21,000 offices and approximately 332,000 independent sales associates in 119 countries and territories around the world, will be rebranded as Anywhere Brands. Realogy Brokerage Group, one of the nation's largest owners and operators of residential real estate brokerages with 680 brokerage offices and approximately 56,000 independent sales agents principally under the Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, and Sotheby's International Realty® brand names, will be rebranded as Anywhere Advisors. Finally, Realogy Title Group, the company's title, mortgage and insurance business, will be rebranded as Anywhere Integrated Services.

"The scale and synergy of our core businesses make Anywhere a global leader in real estate, and now, the renaming of these segments will more effectively highlight our renowned brokerage brands, trusted relationship with the consumer, and deep service integration," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. "Each of these businesses play an essential role as we move forward with our vision to empower everyone's next move by building a more push-button-simple real estate transaction process."

In June 2022, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for anyone, anywhere. With its renowned brokerage brands – Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures, Anywhere is uniquely positioned to deliver a more streamlined transaction framework for consumers at any point in the real estate transaction.

