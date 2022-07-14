CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS 22 U.S. STUDENTS UP TO $20,000 COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

The Inaugural Don Carano Legacy Scholarship Awarded to Caesars Team Member's Dependents Currently Enrolled in or Planning to Attend College

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment awarded 22 U.S. students with up to $20,000 to go toward a college or degree-granting program. Recipients will receive $5,000 a year, renewable up to four years. The Don Carano Legacy Scholarship is a tribute to Don Carano's passion for the gaming industry and the family values shared by all Caesars Team Members. The scholarship was open to dependents of Team Members who are high school seniors or currently enrolled in college.

"We were incredibly impressed by the applicants for our inaugural year of the Don Carano Legacy Scholarship," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Supporting our Team Members is our top priority, and that means supporting their families as well. We're proud to launch this scholarship program and provide financial aid to these remarkable and diverse students."

In partnership with the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, students were selected from a diverse pool of applicants whose parents or legal guardians represent a wide range of positions and properties across Caesars Entertainment. Scholarship recipients hail from across the company's footprint, including students from Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

"At Caesars Entertainment, our primary focus is treating our Team Members and guests like family, something my grandfather started with the launch of Eldorado Resorts in 1973," said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment. "He always considered education a fundamental building block, and I know he would be so proud to help open doors for our Team Members' families. Congratulations to all the recipients of this year's award. We can't wait to continue to watch these young people flourish over the next four years."

The Don Carano Legacy Scholarship is part of Caesars Entertainment's recently launched "All-in On Education" program, which offers low to no cost education, tuition reimbursement, student loan debt repayment options, 529 college savings plan options and scholarship opportunities.

Caesars Entertainment strives to be a top employer in the industry and offers Team Members a full suite of benefits. In addition to the Don Carano Legacy Scholarship and "All-In On Education," Caesars offers affordable best-in-class healthcare and wellness, 401k with employer match, paid time off, family bonding leave, professional development, Team Member discounts and much more.

For more information about Caesars Entertainment's benefits, please visit https://www.caesars.com/careers.

