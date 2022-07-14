Timken to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.
Conference Call:
Thursday, July 28, 2022
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121
or 313-209-6672
(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)
Conference ID: Timken's Q2 Earnings Call
Or Click to Join: https://tmkn.biz/3HU6ICa
Conference Call Replay:
Replay Dial-In available through
Aug. 11, 2022:
888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820
Replay Passcode: 5800166
Live Webcast:
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.
