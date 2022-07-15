Bosonic expands Commercial Management Team with the appointment of key Business Development and Client Success roles

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosonic, a layer-2 blockchain infrastructure (dFMI) provider for real-time digital assets clearing and settlement, has today announced the appointment of Julie Briand as Head of Client Success and Sarthak Jain as Regional Manager of Institutional Sales. Both roles will be based in London, UK.

As Bosonic experiences a period of significant growth, Julie brings a wealth of industry expertise in managing client onboarding and service delivery, having previously been responsible for several of the largest institutional clients while at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML).

Sarthak joins the business after an already successful career selling institutional enterprise solutions in the UK and Europe for Bloomberg and, most recently, crypto exchange Binance. Having built strong relationships with key institutional participants within the industry, Sarthak will help to grow Bosonic's institutional client portfolio and expand the Bosonic Network™.

Jason Nabi, Bosonic's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "We are incredibly fortunate to be scaling our business at pace while attracting some of the top talents in the industry to continue on this trajectory. Julie and Sarthak bring a wealth of experience across multiple continents in the Financial Services industry, having held roles with several major players. We are delighted they have chosen Bosonic to progress their careers, and we look forward to demonstrating the calibre of our services to more global institutional clients."

Julie Briand, Head of Client Success commented: "Traditional finance is increasingly recognising the need to embrace blockchain based peer to peer infrastructure. I'm delighted to be joining Bosonic to bring my institutional expertise to bear in the digital asset world and help foster closer relationships between the two industry segments."

Sarthak Jain, Regional Manager of Institutional Sales added: "The market for infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in the Digital Assets space is growing exponentially. I am excited to join Bosonic and help in serving its clients with best-in-class solutions that are demonstrably shaping the future of our industry."

The Bosonic Network™ is a best-in-class and unique infrastructure for institutional clients, that is both liquidity and custodian agnostic. Bosonic connects clients to exchanges and market makers and enables a Payment versus Payment (PvP) atomic swap for instantaneous settlement on a layer-2 blockchain operated by digital asset custodians.

Media Contact:

The Realization Group on behalf of Bosonic

helen.disney@therealizationgroup.com

Tel +44 7792376546

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralised financial market infrastructure "dFMI" company with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets.

The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is liquidity and custodian agnostic, enables tokenisation of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions is a full front-to-back white-label SaaS deployment of the same technology for use in other regulated FMI, Bank or Broker digital asset platforms. The Bosonic Network™ and Bosonic Enterprise Solutions deliver best-in-class blockchain infrastructure that's shaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximising capital efficiency.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836813/BOSONIC_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Bosonic