FanDuel Group Launches Live Dealer Studios in Michigan & Pennsylvania

In Partnership with Evolution, FanDuel branded live dealer studios opening in Michigan and Pennsylvania

FanDuel Casino to offer new Blackjack and Roulette tables exclusively to FanDuel Players

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group is expanding its online casino offerings through the introduction of its first-ever FanDuel-branded live dealer studios in Michigan and Pennsylvania in partnership with Evolution.

New FanDuel Live Dealer Studio (PRNewswire)

A FanDuel branded live dealer element gives FanDuel Casino players an interactive casino experience from their home.

All of FanDuel's live dealer games, including blackjack and roulette will now be streamed for Michigan and Pennsylvania customers directly from FanDuel's live dealer studios. Classic casino games will now be available online with an exciting FanDuel branded live dealer element giving FanDuel Casino players in Michigan and Pennsylvania an interactive casino experience from their home. A dedicated live dealer studio offers FanDuel the ability to offer players exclusive promotions and with the addition of live updates with dynamic stats, the FanDuel Live Dealer Games will be attractive to both experienced and novice players. The user interface will guide players in what bets you can place and even show potential winnings for your bets. Playing FanDuel Live Dealer Games is a great opportunity to learn the game in a more controlled environment, and for the experienced player, the game offers a less crowded and more relaxed gaming experience.

FanDuel Casino is available in four states in the United States. FanDuel Casino has a number of key features including:

Hundreds of slots and table games that you might find on a casino gaming floor including blackjack, roulette and popular slots like 88 Fortunes and Wheel of Fortune

The ability to cash out winnings securely and quickly with the same level of guest service, convenience, safety and security that customers have come to expect from FanDuel.

Numerous account protections reflecting the strong commitment to responsible gaming by FanDuel.

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia, while also operating the Stardust brand in New Jersey and Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. FanDuel Casino is available on iOS , Android , and web in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia. Stardust Casino is available in New Jersey and Pennsylvania on iOS , Android , and web . The Mohegan Sun Casino is available in Connecticut on iOS , Android , and web .

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Canada and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Evolution

Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 600+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs 14,000+ people in studios across Europe and in North America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information.

