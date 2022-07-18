National Defense University Congratulates Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipients John McCain and Wilma Vaught

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Defense University (NDU) and the National Defense University Foundation extend congratulations to the family of the late Senator John McCain and Brigadier General Wilma Vaught on receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

"On behalf of the National Defense University, we salute Senator John McCain and Brigadier General Wilma Vaught—two of our most distinguished alumni—as 2022 recipients of our nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," said NDU President, Lieutenant General Michael Plehn. "Throughout their careers and lives of service, and by their example of thoughtful and strategically minded leadership, they have exemplified the values and characteristics we strive to instill in all our graduates. Congratulations again to the McCain family and to General Vaught on this high honor."

NDU creates strategic advantage by developing strategically minded joint warfighters and other national security leaders through education programs focused on the strategic use of all instruments of national power, including diplomacy, information, military, and economics to address the most difficult security challenges facing the United States and its allies and partners. This senior leader education is enhanced with robust research and engagement with key stakeholders.

"As the recognition by the President suggests, NDU graduates are taught the invaluable leadership lessons needed to address the most-challenging global issues of today and tomorrow," said Rear Admiral (U.S. Navy, retired) Mike Manazir, Chairman of the NDU Foundation Board.

John McCain (d. 2018) was a public servant who was awarded a Purple Heart with one gold star for his service in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. McCain graduated from the National War College in 1974 and was inducted into the NDU National Hall of Fame in 2017. He also served the people of Arizona for decades in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

Brigadier General Wilma Vaught, USAF (Ret.) is one of the most decorated women in the history of the U.S. military, repeatedly breaking gender barriers as she rose through the ranks. When she retired in 1985, she was one of only seven women generals in the Armed Forces. Vaught is the recipient of the Bronze Star. She was the first woman to attend the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (since renamed the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy).

