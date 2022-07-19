Continu Earned Comparably's Best Company for Career Growth and Best CEO for Diversity Awards for Q2

The learning platform company continues its exceptional year with these two employee-chosen recognitions.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continu , the modern and intuitive learning platform that empowers users toward continuous growth by consolidating training to a single source, announced today that it garnered two awards in Comparably's annual series for the second quarter: Best Company for Career Growth and Best CEO for Diversity, honoring Continu's CEO Scott Burgess. The awards are based solely on employee sentiment feedback.

"I am humbled to be recognized by the Continu team. I deeply value a diverse workplace and strive to create an inclusive culture for all," said Burgess. "We also believe that supporting career growth is an essential part of creating an equitable work environment — everyone should have a range of professional development opportunities that reflect their varied interests and needs. At Continu, we are about putting employees first — ours and our customers' — and these honors affirm our core value."

The Best Company for Career Growth is an award based on how employees feel about their professional development opportunities. The Best CEO for Diversity is based on how employees of color rate their company's CEO. The Comparably Awards highlight the best companies and CEOs in 16 different workplace culture categories. Employees answer questions spanning 16 topics, and each answer's numerical score is compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners is compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

"With Scott's recognition as one of the Best CEOs for Diversity and Continu earning an award as a Best Company for Career Growth, it is clear the organization is on an upward trajectory," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "This is the type of company that we are excited to see on our award lists — one with a positive and supportive organizational culture and one that employees are excited to celebrate."

About Continu

Continu is a leading modern learning platform built to help companies train and upskill their teams, partners, and customers. With robust features and enterprise-grade security, Continu helps both admins and learners to keep learning on track. Founded in 2012, Continu consolidates several learning tool needs into one simple yet high-powered source.

