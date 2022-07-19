Kasm Partners with SUSE to stream desktops to the Browser

MCLEAN, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies is collaborating with SUSE to release SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) and openSUSE images within the Kasm Workspaces Containerized Desktop Infrastructure® platform for streaming remote workspaces directly to your web browser. The technical collaboration between Kasm Technologies and SUSE includes research and development on cloud orchestration and open-source technology for streaming desktops and applications to the browser.

A real-time on-demand demo of openSUSE Leap 15.4 can be launched within your browser by visiting: https://app.kasmweb.com/#/cast/openSUSE

"openSUSE Leap uses source from SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), which gives Leap a level of stability unmatched by other Linux distributions, and combines that with community developments to give users, developers, and sysadmins the best stable Linux experience available." said Max Lin, openSUSE Leap release team, "Leap is a hard distribution to ignore for technology specialists; security fixes, new technologies, and updated packages give professionals a well-engineered community release that is identical to its enterprise twin."

Kasm Workspaces replaces legacy Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) offerings like Citrix Workspaces and VMWare Horizons by leveraging SUSE Linux Enterprise Server containers rather than full-stack operating systems. This partnership enables users access to innovation without disruption and enhanced security in an operating system that boots in seconds and can be accessed through any web browser without the use of a VPN or agent.

"The partnership between SUSE and Kasm Technologies presents an ideal path for developers/testers to provide real-time on-demand access to SUSE Linux Enterprise from any device and in any location," said Ryan Kuba, the Kasm Technologies Open-Source Lead, "openSUSE Leap 15.4 workloads can then be lifted and shifted to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4 to support enterprise-class stability and scalability coupled with world-class support from SUSE."

Kasm Workspaces' open-source images are available directly through Kasm's Docker Verified Publisher images on Docker Hub: https://hub.docker.com/r/kasmweb/opensuse-15-desktop.

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is revolutionizing how businesses deliver digital workspaces using open-source web-native container streaming technology for modern devops delivery of remote workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing remote work using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is a highly configurable platform with a robust developer API that can be customized for any workload, at any scale. Workspaces is wherever the work is, and can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

