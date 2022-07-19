Mammoth (MMT) Gets Listed On XT.com

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, is delighted to announce that it has listed Mammoth (MMT) token on its platform. For all traders, MMT/USDT is the available trading pair onboarded on top of the XT.com Main Zone (Metaverse).

Mammoth (MMT) is a decentralized market-based ecosystem that enables production of goods and services and exchange among the platform participants by the exchange of its native token, MMT. The Mammoth token, MMT, operates by using the rewards of the Mammoth economy and the inherent misalignment of incentives that centralized economies create. Moreover, MMT token adopts Proof-of-Stake (MPoSA) consensus mechanism as its backbone technology to operate.

As the listing has gone live, MMT token is expected to see an upward momentum as it is traded on XT.com. The platform officially encourages crypto enthusiasts to proceed with depositing crypto assets. Furthermore, traders can fully participate and capitalize substantially on Mammoth (MMT) by trading it. XT.com has opened an MMT/USDT withdrawal option for traders. Regardless of traders' level in crypto, the XT platform has made trading MMT/USDT easy and efficient.

The XT team highlights that the secret behind their continuous token listing overnight forms part of XT.com's ambition to become the ultimate marketplace for crypto listing. Meanwhile, this moment represents the first time that MMT Token has been listed on the exchange.

About Mammoth Token (MMT)

Mammoth is a project to build an integrated infrastructure based on ecosystem resources. Mammoth is committed to being the actual birthplace of innovative technologies for innovative businesses, building a complete ecosystem of technology development, application promotion and trading. It allows for more efficient deployment of distributed applications and provides comprehensive authorization for traffic and resources. In addition, Mammoth caters to provide a variety of innovative services to global developers. The company's ultimate goal is to establish an ecosystem so that transactions and economic activities between users can actively occur within it.

Website: https://mmtchain.io/

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

