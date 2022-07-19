These Top Enterprise Architecture Tools Will Help IT Leaders Bring Agility Into Practice in 2022 and Beyond, According to SoftwareReviews User Data

These Top Enterprise Architecture Tools Will Help IT Leaders Bring Agility Into Practice in 2022 and Beyond, According to SoftwareReviews User Data

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Enterprise Architecture (EA) Emotional Footprint. Four providers have been identified as Champions.

EA (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Often, individual departments within an organization view enterprise architecture (EA) differently. For instance, IT professionals view EA from the perspective of infrastructure, while operations and functional leaders view EA from a business process standpoint. Using an EA framework allows IT leaders to visualize and model the current state of their organization holistically so they can strategize and plan for the future state.

"Current digital transformation trends bring business and technology increasingly closer," says Milena Litoiu, principal research director and EA category analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "As the two become increasingly intertwined, the enterprise architecture role grows in importance and relies on tools-supported modeling, automation, and artificial intelligence for tasks like whiteboard drawings, model conversion, pattern recognition, and optimization."

Adopting the right enterprise architecture software can bring more agility into practice and increase smoothness in planning, analysis, design, and execution. The best EA software includes features like project and document management, analytics and reporting, and process architecture.

End users have identified the top EA providers through reviews on SoftwareReviews. The firm has analyzed the data to identify the best options for the year, based on user feedback.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Architecture Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate enterprise architecture software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated EA category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews