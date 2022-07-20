M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 20,2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.08 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.62 in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $218 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $362 million in the first 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the second quarter of 2022 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .42% and 3.21%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period and .97% and 8.55%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. M&T's second quarter 2022 results reflect a full-quarter impact of its April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United"). However, the results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $4 million ($3 million after-tax effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per share) in the initial quarter of 2022.

The closing of the acquisition of People's United resulted in the issuance of 50.3 million common shares. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders received consideration valued at .118 of an M&T common share in exchange for each common share of People's United. Additionally, People's United outstanding preferred stock was converted into shares of Series H preferred stock of M&T (NYSE: MTBPrH). The fair value of assets acquired in the transaction totaled approximately $64.2 billion, including $35.8 billion of loans and leases, while liabilities assumed were approximately $55.5 billion, including $53.0 billion of deposits. The purchase price totaled approximately $8.4 billion (with the price based on M&T's close price of $164.66 per share as of April 1, 2022). The transaction resulted in approximately $3.9 billion of goodwill recorded on M&T's balance sheet. The company anticipates transferring financial records of People's United to M&T's core operating systems by the end of the third quarter.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "We were extremely pleased with the second quarter results and our continued momentum following the acquisition of People's United. Higher average earning assets and the benefits from an increased net interest margin helped drive revenue growth, while expenses remained well controlled. Although financial results for the recent quarter reflect significant merger-related expenses, the acquisition has already had a positive impact on M&T's net operating results. In addition, our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.9%."

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22











































Net income

$ 218



$ 458



$ 362





-53 %



-40 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 192



$ 439



$ 340





-56 %



-43 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.08



$ 3.41



$ 2.62





-68 %



-59 % Annualized return on average assets



.42 %



1.22 %



.97 %















Annualized return on average common equity



3.21 %



11.55 %



8.55 %

















For the first six-months of 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $3.45, compared with $6.73 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income was $580 million and $905 million in the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was .65% and 5.34%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.56%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Reflected in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was a provision for credit losses of $242 million. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") also be recognized. Accordingly, M&T recorded a $242 million provision related to such loans obtained in the People's United acquisition. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that provision to be a merger-related expense. Other merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services and other temporary help fees associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.10 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.45 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.73 in the first quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $578 million in the recent quarter, $463 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $376 million in 2022's first quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2022 totaled $5.88, compared with $6.84 in the similar 2021 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2022 was $954 million, up from $920 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.11% and 13.57%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.86%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.42 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $946 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $907 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and the impact of earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United that totaled approximately $56.6 billion on April 1, 2022. Average earning assets rose to $189.8 billion in the recent quarter, 39% above the $136.9 billion average in the second quarter of 2021 and 37% higher than $138.6 billion in 2022's first quarter. Average loans outstanding were $127.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $98.6 billion in the year earlier quarter and $92.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.77% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 2.65% in the first quarter of 2022.











































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22











































Average earning assets

$ 189,755



$ 136,951



$ 138,624





39 %



37 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 1,422



$ 946



$ 907





50 %



57 % Net interest margin



3.01 %



2.77 %



2.65 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $302 million in the second quarter of 2022. As already noted, included in that amount was a $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. GAAP provides that an allowance for credit losses on such loans be recorded beyond the recognition of the fair value of the loans at the acquisition date. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $60 million in the recent quarter. A $10 million provision was recorded in the initial quarter of 2022 and a $15 million provision recovery in the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $50 million in the second quarter of 2022, $46 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $7 million in 2022's first quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .16% and .19% in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .03% in the first quarter of 2022.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.63 billion at June 30, 2022, up from $2.24 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.13 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in the balance of nonaccrual loans resulted from loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 2.05% at the recent quarter-end from 2.31% a year earlier and 2.32% at March 31, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $29 million at June 30, 2022, $28 million a year earlier and $24 million at March 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.82 billion or 1.42% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans. The allowance for credit losses was $1.58 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 and $1.47 billion or 1.60% at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,633



$ 2,242



$ 2,134





17 %



23 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 29



$ 28



$ 24





3 %



22 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,662



$ 2,270



$ 2,158





17 %



23 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 524



$ 1,077



$ 777





-51 %



-33 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.05 %



2.31 %



2.32 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,824



$ 1,575



$ 1,472





16 %



24 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.42 %



1.62 %



1.60 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ 302



$ (15)



$ 10





—





—

Net charge-offs (2)

$ 50



$ 46



$ 7





8 %



—

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) (2)



.16 %



.19 %



.03 %

















_________________________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans. (2) For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $571 million in the second quarter of 2022, up from $514 million in the year-earlier quarter. People's United-related revenues in the recent quarter added approximately $79 million to noninterest income, including $33 million in service charges on deposit accounts and $14 million in trust income. Excluding People's United-related revenues, the lower level of noninterest income in the most recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflects decreased mortgage banking revenues impacted by M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans while still selling select lower-yielding mortgage loans, partially offset by higher trust income and brokerage services income. Noninterest income was $541 million in this year's first quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter, excluding People's United-related revenues, was predominantly the result of decreased mortgage banking revenues and receipt of a $30 million distribution resulting from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group in 2022's initial quarter, whereas no similar distribution was received in the recent quarter. Those declines were partially offset by higher trust income and increased merchant discount and credit card fees included in other revenues from operations.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 83



$ 133



$ 109





-38 %



-24 % Service charges on deposit accounts



124





99





102





26 %



22 % Trust income



190





163





169





17 %



12 % Brokerage services income



24





10





20





135 %



20 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



2





7





5





-65 %



-57 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



—





(11)





(1)





—





—

Other revenues from operations



148





113





137





31 %



8 % Total

$ 571



$ 514



$ 541





11 %



6 %

Noninterest expense totaled $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $865 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $960 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.16 billion in the recent quarter, $859 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $941 million in 2022's first quarter. The most significant factor for the higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter was the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 776



$ 479



$ 578





62 %



34 % Equipment and net occupancy



125





81





86





54 %



45 % Outside data processing and software



94





74





80





26 %



18 % FDIC assessments



22





18





16





26 %



45 % Advertising and marketing



21





13





16





54 %



29 % Printing, postage and supplies



16





11





10





40 %



53 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18





3





1





—





—

Other costs of operations



331





186





173





78 %



91 % Total

$ 1,403



$ 865



$ 960





62 %



46 %











































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.3% in the second quarter of 2022, 58.4% in the year-earlier quarter and 64.9% in the first quarter of 2022. The higher ratio in 2022's first quarter reflects seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expenses in that quarter.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $204.0 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $150.6 billion and $149.9 billion at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021 and $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the earlier dates noted is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits rose to $170.4 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $128.3 billion a year earlier and $126.3 billion at March 31, 2022.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.8 billion or 12.64% of total assets at June 30, 2022, $16.7 billion or 11.10% at June 30, 2021 and $17.9 billion or 11.93% at March 31, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, at June 30, 2022, compared with $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, a year-earlier and $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, at March 31, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $85.78 at June 30, 2022, $84.47 at June 30, 2021 and $89.33 at March 31, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.9% at June 30, 2022, compared with 11.7% three months earlier and 10.7% at June 30, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,505,946 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $171.14 resulting in a total cost of $600 million.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (888) 632-3384. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 830-1914. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ222. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 27, 2022 by calling (800) 925-9346, or (402) 220-5380 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Upon closing the acquisition of People's United, M&T and The M&T Charitable Foundation launched a series of investments and activities to support communities across New England and New York. Among those efforts was the announcement of the Amplify Fund – a philanthropic investment to drive sustainable impact across the legacy People's United region. The Fund will be deployed over three years to benefit historically under-represented, low- and moderate-income communities using a racial equity and justice lens.

Last month, the company also launched a Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This follows successful initiatives in Buffalo and Harrisburg. The seven-week program is designed to help local multicultural business owners thrive, grow and pursue new ideas by providing guidance and skills to expand and operate their businesses. It will accept as many as 50 entrepreneurs and is part of M&T Bank's mission to build a culturally fluent bank that understands the needs of the communities it serves and provide the resources to address those needs.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control. As described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future factors include the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions including inflation and supply chain issues; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T does business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T operates; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on M&T's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT: Brian Klock

(716) 842-5138



MEDIA CONTACT: Maya Dillon

(646) 735-1958

Financial Highlights





Three months ended











Six months ended













June 30











June 30









Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change

Performance















































Net income

$ 217,522





458,069





-53 %

$ 579,696





905,318





-36 % Net income available to common shareholders



192,236





438,759





-56 %



531,916





866,852





-39 % Per common share:















































Basic earnings

$ 1.08





3.41





-68 %

$ 3.47





6.74





-49 % Diluted earnings



1.08





3.41





-68 %



3.45





6.73





-49 % Cash dividends

$ 1.20





1.10





9 %

$ 2.40





2.20





9 % Common shares outstanding:















































Average - diluted (1)



178,277





128,842





38 %



153,981





128,756





20 % Period end (2)



175,969





128,686





37 %



175,969





128,686





37 % Return on (annualized):















































Average total assets



.42 %



1.22 %











.65 %



1.22 %







Average common shareholders' equity



3.21 %



11.55 %











5.34 %



11.56 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,422,443





946,072





50 %

$ 2,329,851





1,931,200





21 % Yield on average earning assets



3.12 %



2.85 %











2.96 %



2.97 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.20 %



.14 %











.18 %



.17 %







Net interest spread



2.92 %



2.71 %











2.78 %



2.80 %







Contribution of interest-free funds



.09 %



.06 %











.08 %



.07 %







Net interest margin



3.01 %



2.77 %











2.86 %



2.87 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.16 %



.19 %











.10 %



.25 %







Net operating results (3)















































Net operating income

$ 577,622





462,959





25 %

$ 953,621





920,331





4 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.10





3.45





-10 %



5.88





6.84





-14 % Return on (annualized):















































Average tangible assets



1.16 %



1.27 %











1.11 %



1.28 %







Average tangible common equity



14.41 %



16.68 %











13.57 %



16.86 %







Efficiency ratio



58.3 %



58.4 %











61.1 %



59.4 %





























































At June 30





























Loan quality

2022



2021



Change

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,633,005





2,242,057





17 %























Real estate and other foreclosed assets



28,692





27,902





3 %























Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,661,697





2,269,959





17 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 523,662





1,077,227





-51 %























Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















































Nonaccrual loans

$ 46,937





49,796





-6 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



467,834





1,029,331





-55 %























Renegotiated loans

$ 276,584





236,377





17 %























Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.05 %



2.31 %































Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.42 %



1.62 %

































_________________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend









Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022



2022



2021



2021



2021

Performance







































Net income

$ 217,522





362,174





457,968





495,460





458,069

Net income available to common shareholders



192,236





339,590





434,171





475,961





438,759

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 1.08





2.63





3.37





3.70





3.41

Diluted earnings



1.08





2.62





3.37





3.69





3.41

Cash dividends

$ 1.20





1.20





1.20





1.10





1.10

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



178,277





129,416





128,888





128,844





128,842

Period end (2)



175,969





129,080





128,705





128,699





128,686

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



.42 %



.97 %



1.15 %



1.28 %



1.22 % Average common shareholders' equity



3.21 %



8.55 %



10.91 %



12.16 %



11.55 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,422,443





907,408





937,356





970,953





946,072

Yield on average earning assets



3.12 %



2.72 %



2.64 %



2.82 %



2.85 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.20 %



.13 %



.12 %



.14 %



.14 % Net interest spread



2.92 %



2.59 %



2.52 %



2.68 %



2.71 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.09 %



.06 %



.06 %



.06 %



.06 % Net interest margin



3.01 %



2.65 %



2.58 %



2.74 %



2.77 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.16 %



.03 %



.13 %



.17 %



.19 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 577,622





375,999





475,477





504,030





462,959

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.10





2.73





3.50





3.76





3.45

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.16 %



1.04 %



1.23 %



1.34 %



1.27 % Average tangible common equity



14.41 %



12.44 %



15.98 %



17.54 %



16.68 % Efficiency ratio



58.3 %



64.9 %



59.7 %



57.7 %



58.4 %













































June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Loan quality

2022



2022



2021



2021



2021

Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,633,005





2,134,231





2,060,083





2,242,263





2,242,057

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



28,692





23,524





23,901





24,786





27,902

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,661,697





2,157,755





2,083,984





2,267,049





2,269,959

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 523,662





776,751





963,399





1,026,080





1,077,227

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 46,937





46,151





51,429





47,358





49,796

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



467,834





689,831





927,788





947,091





1,029,331

Renegotiated loans

$ 276,584





242,108





230,408





242,955





236,377

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.05 %



2.32 %



2.22 %



2.40 %



2.31 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.42 %



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.62 %



1.62 %

____________________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended











Six months ended













June 30











June 30









Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change

Interest income

$ 1,465,142





970,358





51 %

$ 2,393,398





1,987,320





20 % Interest expense



53,425





28,018





91





77,507





63,585





22

Net interest income



1,411,717





942,340





50





2,315,891





1,923,735





20

Provision for credit losses



302,000





(15,000)





—





312,000





(40,000)





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,109,717





957,340





16





2,003,891





1,963,735





2

Other income















































Mortgage banking revenues



82,926





133,313





-38





192,074





272,067





-29

Service charges on deposit accounts



124,170





98,518





26





225,677





191,295





18

Trust income



190,084





162,991





17





359,297





319,013





13

Brokerage services income



24,138





10,265





135





44,328





23,378





90

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



2,293





6,502





-65





7,662





12,786





-40

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(62)





(10,655)





—





(805)





(22,937)





—

Other revenues from operations



147,551





112,699





31





283,754





223,629





27

Total other income



571,100





513,633





11





1,111,987





1,019,231





9

Other expense















































Salaries and employee benefits



776,201





479,134





62





1,353,721





1,020,212





33

Equipment and net occupancy



124,655





80,848





54





210,467





163,319





29

Outside data processing and software



93,820





74,492





26





173,539





140,243





24

FDIC assessments



22,585





17,876





26





38,161





32,064





19

Advertising and marketing



20,635





13,364





54





36,659





27,992





31

Printing, postage and supplies



15,570





11,133





40





25,720





20,450





26

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18,384





2,737





572





19,640





5,475





259

Other costs of operations



331,304





185,761





78





504,988





375,034





35

Total other expense



1,403,154





865,345





62





2,362,895





1,784,789





32

Income before income taxes



277,663





605,628





-54





752,983





1,198,177





-37

Applicable income taxes



60,141





147,559





-59





173,287





292,859





-41

Net income

$ 217,522





458,069





-53 %

$ 579,696





905,318





-36 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend









Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2022



2022



2021



2021



2021

Interest income

$ 1,465,142





928,256





958,518





992,946





970,358

Interest expense



53,425





24,082





24,725





25,696





28,018

Net interest income



1,411,717





904,174





933,793





967,250





942,340

Provision for credit losses



302,000





10,000





(15,000)





(20,000)





(15,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,109,717





894,174





948,793





987,250





957,340

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



82,926





109,148





139,267





159,995





133,313

Service charges on deposit accounts



124,170





101,507





105,392





105,426





98,518

Trust income



190,084





169,213





168,827





156,876





162,991

Brokerage services income



24,138





20,190





18,923





20,490





10,265

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



2,293





5,369





6,027





5,563





6,502

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(62)





(743)





1,426





291





(10,655)

Other revenues from operations



147,551





136,203





138,775





120,485





112,699

Total other income



571,100





540,887





578,637





569,126





513,633

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



776,201





577,520





515,043





510,422





479,134

Equipment and net occupancy



124,655





85,812





82,641





80,738





80,848

Outside data processing and software



93,820





79,719





78,814





72,782





74,492

FDIC assessments



22,585





15,576





18,830





18,810





17,876

Advertising and marketing



20,635





16,024





21,228





15,208





13,364

Printing, postage and supplies



15,570





10,150





8,140





7,917





11,133

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18,384





1,256





1,954





2,738





2,737

Other costs of operations



331,304





173,684





200,850





190,719





185,761

Total other expense



1,403,154





959,741





927,500





899,334





865,345

Income before income taxes



277,663





475,320





599,930





657,042





605,628

Applicable income taxes



60,141





113,146





141,962





161,582





147,559

Net income

$ 217,522





362,174





457,968





495,460





458,069



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





June 30











Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,688,274





1,410,468





20

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



33,437,454





33,864,824





-1



Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



250,250





—





100



Trading account



278,696





712,558





-61



Investment securities



22,801,717





6,143,177





271



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



39,108,676





25,409,291





54



Real estate - commercial



46,795,139





37,558,775





25



Real estate - consumer



22,767,107





16,704,951





36



Consumer



19,815,198





17,440,415





14



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



128,486,120





97,113,432





32



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,823,790





1,575,128





16



Net loans and leases



126,662,330





95,538,304





33



Goodwill



8,501,357





4,593,112





85



Core deposit and other intangible assets



245,358





8,690





—



Other assets



10,167,453





8,351,574





22



Total assets

$ 204,032,889





150,622,707





35

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 72,375,515





55,621,230





30

% Interest-bearing deposits



97,982,881





72,647,542





35



Total deposits



170,358,396





128,268,772





33



Short-term borrowings



1,119,321





91,235





—



Accrued interest and other liabilities



3,743,278





2,042,948





83



Long-term borrowings



3,017,363





3,499,448





-14



Total liabilities



178,238,358





133,902,403





33



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



2,010,600





1,250,000





61



Common



23,783,931





15,470,304





54



Total shareholders' equity



25,794,531





16,720,304





54



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 204,032,889





150,622,707





35

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend













June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2022



2022



2021



2021



2021

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,688,274





1,411,460





1,337,577





1,479,712





1,410,468

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



33,437,454





36,025,382





41,872,304





38,445,788





33,864,824

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



250,250





—





—





—





—

Trading account



278,696





197,558





468,031





624,556





712,558

Investment securities



22,801,717





9,356,832





7,155,860





6,447,622





6,143,177

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



39,108,676





23,496,017





23,473,324





22,514,940





25,409,291

Real estate - commercial



46,795,139





34,553,558





35,389,730





37,023,952





37,558,775

Real estate - consumer



22,767,107





15,595,879





16,074,445





16,209,354





16,704,951

Consumer



19,815,198





18,162,938





17,974,953





17,834,648





17,440,415

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



128,486,120





91,808,392





92,912,452





93,582,894





97,113,432

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,823,790





1,472,359





1,469,226





1,515,024





1,575,128

Net loans and leases



126,662,330





90,336,033





91,443,226





92,067,870





95,538,304

Goodwill



8,501,357





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



245,358





2,742





3,998





5,952





8,690

Other assets



10,167,453





7,940,433





8,233,052





8,236,582





8,351,574

Total assets

$ 204,032,889





149,863,552





155,107,160





151,901,194





150,622,707











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 72,375,515





58,520,366





60,131,480





56,542,309





55,621,230

Interest-bearing deposits



97,982,881





67,798,347





71,411,929





72,158,987





72,647,542

Total deposits



170,358,396





126,318,713





131,543,409





128,701,296





128,268,772

Short-term borrowings



1,119,321





50,307





47,046





103,548





91,235

Accrued interest and other liabilities



3,743,278





2,174,925





2,127,931





2,067,188





2,042,948

Long-term borrowings



3,017,363





3,443,587





3,485,369





3,500,391





3,499,448

Total liabilities



178,238,358





131,987,532





137,203,755





134,372,423





133,902,403

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



2,010,600





1,750,000





1,750,000





1,750,000





1,250,000

Common



23,783,931





16,126,020





16,153,405





15,778,771





15,470,304

Total shareholders' equity



25,794,531





17,876,020





17,903,405





17,528,771





16,720,304

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 204,032,889





149,863,552





155,107,160





151,901,194





150,622,707



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates











































Three months ended





Change in balance









Six months ended















June 30,





June 30,





March 31,





June 30, 2022 from









June 30,





Change



Dollars in millions



2022





2021





2022





June 30,





March 31,









2022





2021





in









Balance





Rate





Balance





Rate





Balance





Rate





2021





2022









Balance





Rate





Balance





Rate





balance



ASSETS













































































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 39,386





.82

%

32,081





.11

%

38,693





.19

%

23

%

2

%



$ 39,041





.51

%

29,886





.11

%

31

% Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities



250





.41





—





.48





—





.71





100





100









126





.41





337





.12





-63



Trading account



136





.59





49





1.76





48





1.61





175





182









92





.85





49





1.60





86



Investment securities



22,384





2.55





6,211





2.23





7,724





2.06





260





190









15,095





2.42





6,407





2.25





136



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount













































































































Commercial, financial, etc.



37,818





3.96





27,055





3.26





23,305





3.61





40





62









30,602





3.83





27,387





3.39





12



Real estate - commercial



47,227





3.87





37,419





3.92





34,957





3.86





26





35









41,126





3.86





37,513





4.04





10



Real estate - consumer



22,761





3.64





17,022





3.54





15,870





3.55





34





43









19,334





3.60





17,212





3.54





12



Consumer



19,793





4.26





17,114





4.44





18,027





4.23





16





10









18,915





4.25





16,869





4.53





12



Total loans and leases, net



127,599





3.94





98,610





3.79





92,159





3.85





29





38









109,977





3.90





98,981





3.89





11



Total earning assets



189,755





3.12





136,951





2.85





138,624





2.72





39





37









164,331





2.96





135,660





2.97





21



Goodwill



8,501













4,593













4,593













85





85









6,560













4,593













43



Core deposit and other intangible assets



254













10













3













—





—









130













11













—



Other assets



10,355













9,087













8,428













14





23









9,393













9,142













3



Total assets

$ 208,865













150,641













151,648













39

%

38

%



$ 180,414













149,406













21

%















































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













































































































Interest-bearing deposits













































































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 95,149





.12





71,561





.05





67,267





.04





33

%

41

%



$ 81,285





.09





71,013





.06





14

% Time deposits



5,480





.09





3,358





.61





2,647





.21





63





107









4,071





.13





3,544





.69





15



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—





50





.12





—





—





-100





—









—





—





365





.11





-100



Total interest-bearing deposits



100,629





.12





74,969





.07





69,914





.05





34





44









85,356





.09





74,922





.09





14



Short-term borrowings



1,126





1.22





61





.01





56





.01





—





—









594





1.16





61





.01





—



Long-term borrowings



3,282





2.55





3,429





1.74





3,442





1.88





-4





-5









3,362





2.21





3,639





1.76





-8



Total interest-bearing liabilities



105,037





.20





78,459





.14





73,412





.13





34





43









89,312





.18





78,622





.17





14



Noninterest-bearing deposits



74,054













53,444













58,141













39





27









66,141













52,159













27



Other liabilities



3,684













2,167













2,201













70





67









2,946













2,175













35



Total liabilities



182,775













134,070













133,754













36





37









158,399













132,956













19



Shareholders' equity



26,090













16,571













17,894













57





46









22,015













16,450













34



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 208,865













150,641













151,648













39

%

38

%



$ 180,414













149,406













21

%















































































































Net interest spread











2.92













2.71













2.59

































2.78













2.80











Contribution of interest-free funds











.09













.06













.06

































.08













.07











Net interest margin











3.01

%









2.77

%









2.65

%





























2.86

%









2.87

%









Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures









Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30



June 30





2022



2021



2022



2021

Income statement data































In thousands, except per share































Net income































Net income

$ 217,522





458,069





579,696





905,318

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



14,138





2,023





15,071





4,057

Merger-related expenses (1)



345,962





2,867





358,854





10,956

Net operating income

$ 577,622





462,959





953,621





920,331



































Earnings per common share































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.08





3.41





3.45





6.73

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08





.02





.10





.03

Merger-related expenses (1)



1.94





.02





2.33





.08

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.10





3.45





5.88





6.84



































Other expense































Other expense

$ 1,403,154





865,345





2,362,895





1,784,789

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(18,384)





(2,737)





(19,640)





(5,475)

Merger-related expenses



(222,809)





(3,893)





(240,181)





(13,844)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,161,961





858,715





2,103,074





1,765,470

Merger-related expenses































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 85,299





4





85,386





4

Equipment and net occupancy



502





—





2,309





—

Outside data processing and software



716





244





968





244

Advertising and marketing



1,199





24





1,827





24

Printing, postage and supplies



2,460





2,049





3,182





2,049

Other costs of operations



132,633





1,572





146,509





11,523

Other expense



222,809





3,893





240,181





13,844

Provision for credit losses



242,000





—





242,000





—

Total

$ 464,809



$ 3,893



$ 482,181



$ 13,844

Efficiency ratio































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,161,961





858,715





2,103,074





1,765,470

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,422,443





946,072





2,329,851





1,931,200

Other income



571,100





513,633





1,111,987





1,019,231

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(62)





(10,655)





(805)





(22,937)

Denominator

$ 1,993,605





1,470,360





3,442,643





2,973,368

Efficiency ratio



58.3 %



58.4 %



61.1 %



59.4 % Balance sheet data































In millions































Average assets































Average assets

$ 208,865





150,641





180,414





149,406

Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)





(6,560)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(254)





(10)





(130)





(11)

Deferred taxes



60





3





31





3

Average tangible assets

$ 200,170





146,041





173,755





144,805

Average common equity































Average total equity

$ 26,090





16,571





22,015





16,450

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(1,250)





(1,881)





(1,250)

Average common equity



24,079





15,321





20,134





15,200

Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)





(6,560)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(254)





(10)





(130)





(11)

Deferred taxes



60





3





31





3

Average tangible common equity

$ 15,384





10,721





13,475





10,599

At end of quarter































Total assets































Total assets

$ 204,033





150,623

















Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(245)





(9)

















Deferred taxes



57





2

















Total tangible assets

$ 195,344





146,023

















Total common equity































Total equity

$ 25,795





16,720

















Preferred stock



(2,011)





(1,250)

















Common equity



23,784





15,470

















Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(245)





(9)

















Deferred taxes



57





2

















Total tangible common equity

$ 15,095





10,870



















________________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend









Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,





2022



2022



2021



2021



2021

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 217,522





362,174





457,968





495,460





458,069

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



14,138





933





1,447





2,028





2,023

Merger-related expenses (1)



345,962





12,892





16,062





6,542





2,867

Net operating income

$ 577,622





375,999





475,477





504,030





462,959











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.08





2.62





3.37





3.69





3.41

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08





.01





.01





.02





.02

Merger-related expenses (1)



1.94





.10





.12





.05





.02

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.10





2.73





3.50





3.76





3.45











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 1,403,154





959,741





927,500





899,334





865,345

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(18,384)





(1,256)





(1,954)





(2,738)





(2,737)

Merger-related expenses



(222,809)





(17,372)





(21,190)





(8,826)





(3,893)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,161,961





941,113





904,356





887,770





858,715

Merger-related expenses







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 85,299





87





112





60





4

Equipment and net occupancy



502





1,807





340





1





—

Outside data processing and software



716





252





250





625





244

Advertising and marketing



1,199





628





337





505





24

Printing, postage and supplies



2,460





722





186





730





2,049

Other costs of operations



132,633





13,876





19,965





6,905





1,572

Other expense



222,809





17,372





21,190





8,826





3,893

Provision for credit losses



242,000





—





—





—





—

Total

$ 464,809





17,372





21,190





8,826





3,893

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,161,961





941,113





904,356





887,770





858,715

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,422,443





907,408





937,356





970,953





946,072

Other income



571,100





540,887





578,637





569,126





513,633

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(62)





(743)





1,426





291





(10,655)

Denominator

$ 1,993,605





1,449,038





1,514,567





1,539,788





1,470,360

Efficiency ratio



58.3 %



64.9 %



59.7 %



57.7 %



58.4 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 208,865





151,648





157,722





154,037





150,641

Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(254)





(3)





(5)





(7)





(10)

Deferred taxes



60





1





1





2





3

Average tangible assets

$ 200,170





147,053





153,125





149,439





146,041

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 26,090





17,894





17,613





17,109





16,571

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,495)





(1,250)

Average common equity



24,079





16,144





15,863





15,614





15,321

Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(254)





(3)





(5)





(7)





(10)

Deferred taxes



60





1





1





2





3

Average tangible common equity

$ 15,384





11,549





11,266





11,016





10,721

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 204,033





149,864





155,107





151,901





150,623

Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(245)





(3)





(4)





(6)





(9)

Deferred taxes



57





1





1





2





2

Total tangible assets

$ 195,344





145,269





150,511





147,304





146,023

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 25,795





17,876





17,903





17,529





16,720

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,250)

Common equity



23,784





16,126





16,153





15,779





15,470

Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(245)





(3)





(4)





(6)





(9)

Deferred taxes



57





1





1





2





2

Total tangible common equity

$ 15,095





11,531





11,557





11,182





10,870



_______________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation