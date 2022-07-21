Hyundai IONIQ 5 Finishes in Second Place in the Compact SUV Segment

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power today designated the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Cruz as the most appealing vehicles in their segments in the 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySM. The Palisade earned the top score in the Upper Midsize SUV segment, while Santa Cruz took the top spot in the Midsize Pickup segment. Additional vehicles in Hyundai's lineup performed well, with IONIQ 5 and Sonata both finishing second in their respective segments, while Tucson and Accent were third.

John Shon, senior group manager, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America accepts the J.D. Power APEAL trophies for the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Cruz from Robert Mansfield, senior director, global automotive, J.D. Power in Fountain Valley, Calif., July 20, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Palisade and Santa Cruz Win Top J.D. Power 2022 U.S. APEAL Awards

"We are thrilled with the recognition of Santa Cruz and Palisade in this year's J.D. Power APEAL Study," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Palisade and Santa Cruz both have on-road presence, upscale interiors, human-focused technology, and advanced Hyundai SmartSense Safety features. This recognition is the result of our organization-wide commitment to delivering vehicles that exceed the expectations of our customers."

Study Highlights:

The 2022 U.S. APEAL Study, now in its 27 th year, is based on responses from 84,165 purchasers and lessees of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed early in the ownership period.

The study asks vehicle owners to consider 37 attributes 90 days after the vehicle purchase, ranging from the power they feel when they step on the accelerator to the sense of comfort when climbing into the driver's seat. J.D. Power then aggregates the responses to generate an overall APEAL score on a 1,000-point scale.

The study was fielded from February through May 2022 .

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

J.D. Power today designated the Hyundai Palisade as the most appealing vehicles in its segment in the 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study (PRNewswire)

J.D. Power today designated the Hyundai Santa Cruz as the most appealing vehicle in its segment in the 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

