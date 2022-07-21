New Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining IT Professionals Highlighted at Upcoming CompTIA Tech Talent Road Show

Learn how to win the talent acquisition battle at the free virtual event on July 26

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New strategies and proven tactics for hiring technology professionals in today's tight labor market will be shared at an upcoming virtual event hosted by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce.

We believe that tech talent acquisition and development is an investment, not a cost.

The CompTIA Tech Talent Roadshow, scheduled for 11 a.m. CDT on July 26, is a free virtual event that will deliver information on current employment trends and insights on how forward-thinking companies are reimagining the way they recruit, hire and upskill technology workers. To register, visit https://connect.comptia.org/events/view/tech-talent-road-show--national-edition.

CompTIA executives Gordon Pelosse, senior vice president for employer engagement, and Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist, will lead the program.

"The tight labor market has employers struggling to fill open positions, with tech job openings at or near the top of the list," Pelosse said. "Competition for tech talent remains fierce for a range of critical technology roles, such as tech support, software and app development, data analytics and cybersecurity."

U.S. employer job postings for tech positions totaled 505,663 in June, up 62% from June 2021.1 CompTIA research reveals that 74% of HR professionals expect hiring to be even more challenging over the next 12 months, and 67% believe that persistent hiring constraints may become the new normal.2 As a result, a growing number of companies are turning to skills-based hiring, where consideration is given to a broader range of indicators of career readiness beyond a four-year degree.

"Too often employers are quick to dismiss candidates who do not fit a 'unicorn' job description," Stanger said. "We believe that tech talent acquisition and development is an investment, not a cost. With the right mix of opportunity, support and training companies can build a more diverse and inclusive workforce that meet their immediate and long-term needs."

CompTIA is a leader in delivering world-class education, training and certifications to individuals seeking or employed in technology occupations. More than 3.1 million CompTIA certifications are held by IT professionals around the world.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

1 CompTIA Tech Jobs Report, July 8, 2022

2 CompTIA Workforce and Learning Trends, April 27, 2022

