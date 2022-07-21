WM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Waste Management, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Waste Management, Inc. ("Waste Management" or the "Company") (NYSE: WM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Waste Management investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of certain Waste Management redeemable senior notes between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

WM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the U.S. Department of Justice had indicated to Waste Management that it would require Waste Management to divest significantly more assets than the $200 million indicated in the merger agreement between the Company and Advanced Disposal Services; (ii) as a result, the merger would not be completed by July 14, 2020, the end date under the merger agreement; and (iii) the Waste Management redeemable senior notes would be subject to mandatory redemption at 101% of par.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Waste Management during the relevant time frame, you have until August 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

