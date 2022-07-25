ACCLAIMED CAVALIER RESORT VIRGINIA BEACH APPOINTS PRISCILLA MONTI AS SENIOR SALES MANAGER

Former Hampton Roads Chamber SVP, Programs & Communications Fills Resort's Key Sales Role

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Cavalier Resort Virginia Beach welcomes Priscilla Monti as Senior Sales Manager to its industry leading sales team!

Throughout her career, Monti has cultivated an impressive network, spanning a myriad of industries along the East Coast. She is an award-winning journalist who worked as a TV News Anchor-Reporter in Virginia, Connecticut, and Maine. While working at WVEC and WTKR in Norfolk, Monti grew robust ties with regional leaders and community builders, including professional alignment with Optima Health and ForKids, helping homeless families and Make-A-Wish. Monti also found fulfillment through volunteer work for the Hampton Roads Chamber, where her passion for progress and programming elevated her to her most recent position, Senior Vice President, Programs and Communications for the Hampton Roads Chamber. During her six years with the Chamber, Monti helped the business community survive and re-emerge from the pandemic.

"Priscilla is just one of those one-in-a-million finds and is a tremendous addition to our team," says Cavalier Resort Director of Sales & Marketing Michael Kokolis. "Attracting top talent to fill crucial roles has been a hallmark of our company's success, and the addition Priscilla Monti as Senior Sales Manager continues that legacy."

As Senior Sales Manager, Monti will focus on all State, Regional, and National Associations looking to hold conferences, meetings, and events at the famed multi-property, oceanfront resort.

About The Cavalier Resort

The Cavalier Resort is a collection of historic and modern hotels, a luxury beach club and private residences offering guests the finest accommodations, signature amenities, resort-wide charging privileges, and unparalleled views of Virginia's coast. Developed and operated by the region's largest hospitality employer, Gold Key|PHR, The Cavalier Resort includes the exquisitely restored Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, the panoramic Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and the newest, equally impressive addition, Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The Cavalier Resort's $350MM masterplan has delivered an all-in one destination to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with a vast collection of 547 guest rooms, over 40 idyllic meeting & event spaces, 6 indoor/outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 9 restaurants, an on-site distillery (the first of its kind in the country), and an expansive full-service spa. The three magnificent resort hotels are connected by lush and meticulously manicured lawns, gardens, and outdoor social spaces, creating a one-of-a-kind resort experience that has become one of the country's most sought-after, and celebrated beach destinations.

