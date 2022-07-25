ALLEGIANT REPORTS JUNE 2022 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2022 as well as second quarter 2022.
"Total revenue for the second quarter was roughly $629 million, up 28 percent from 2019," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "Demand strength persisted throughout the quarter resulting in TRASM increases of over 15 percent, year over three-year, on capacity growth in excess of 13 percent, when compared with 2019. The month of June was particularly strong with TRASM up roughly 20 percent for the month, year over three-year. July TRASM is currently trending in-line with June yielding similar year over three-year percentage increases. In addition, we expect July's load factor to come in slightly higher than June's result of 90 percent."
"Second quarter CASM, excluding fuel and 2022 employee recognition bonus, was up 14 percent year over three-year, in-line with our prior guidance," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president, chief financial officer. "Our fuel cost per gallon was $4.32, slightly above our previous guidance. This increase in fuel price coupled with a slight reduction in fuel efficiency from the first quarter, attributable to a more than eight-point increase in load factor, resulted in roughly $9 million in incremental fuel expense for the quarter. Based on the above results, we expect an earnings per share, excluding 2022 employee recognition bonus, of roughly $0.62 for the second quarter."
Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison
June 2022
June 2019
Change
Passengers
1,740,643
1,594,128
9.2 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,555,121
1,355,240
14.7 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,729,925
1,576,993
9.7 %
Load factor
89.9 %
85.9 %
4.0 pts
Departures
11,274
11,176
0.9 %
Average stage length (miles)
870
828
5.1 %
2nd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
4,711,001
4,131,855
14.0 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
4,267,828
3,603,076
18.4 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,888,539
4,311,182
13.4 %
Load factor
87.3 %
83.6 %
3.7 pts
Departures
31,402
29,567
6.2 %
Average stage length (miles)
883
853
3.5 %
Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison
June 2022
June 2019
Change
Passengers
1,748,655
1,606,651
8.8 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,759,467
1,618,098
8.7 %
Departures
11,484
11,478
0.1 %
Average stage length (miles)
869
827
5.1 %
2nd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
4,740,399
4,169,536
13.7 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,990,086
4,447,066
12.2 %
Departures
32,138
30,547
5.2 %
Average stage length (miles)
881
853
3.3 %
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
June 2022
June 2021
Change
Passengers
1,740,643
1,630,204
6.8 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,555,121
1,395,232
11.5 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,729,925
1,794,848
(3.6 %)
Load factor
89.9 %
77.7 %
12.2 pts
Departures
11,274
12,416
(9.2 %)
Average stage length (miles)
870
828
5.1 %
2nd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2021
Change
Passengers
4,711,001
3,680,254
28.0 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
4,267,828
3,188,215
33.9 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,888,539
4,505,786
8.5 %
Load factor
87.3 %
70.8 %
16.5 pts
Departures
31,402
30,763
2.1 %
Average stage length (miles)
883
842
4.9 %
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
June 2022
June 2021
Change
Passengers
1,748,655
1,635,716
6.9 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,759,467
1,821,104
(3.4 %)
Departures
11,484
12,642
(9.2 %)
Average stage length (miles)
869
825
5.3 %
2nd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2021
Change
Passengers
4,740,399
3,699,217
28.1 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,990,086
4,594,542
8.6 %
Departures
32,138
31,507
2.0 %
Average stage length (miles)
881
838
5.1 %
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
June 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$4.40
$ per gallon
2nd quarter 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$4.32
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
Allegiant Media Contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Sonya Padgett
Sherry Wilson
email: ir@allegiantair.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company