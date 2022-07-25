Gibson Energy Announces the Addition of Ms. Diane Kazarian to the Company's Board of Directors

GEI Logo (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

CALGARY, AB, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that Ms. Diane Kazarian joined the Company's Board of Directors effective today.

"We are pleased to have Diane join Gibson's Board of Directors," said James Estey, Chair of Gibson. "In order to ensure our continued comprehensive oversight of the Company, including its financial reporting, risk management, regulatory compliance and corporate governance, the Board remains committed to having access to the right skillsets and a broad range of expertise, and perspectives. Diane brings over 30 years' experience interacting with boards of directors, including audit and risk committees, and regulators in both Canada and the U.S. In joining the Board, Diane also brings a track-record of advancing diversity and inclusion as well as being an active member in the community through her numerous not-for-profit endeavors."

Prior to joining Gibson, Ms. Kazarian was the first female Managing Partner of the Greater Toronto Area at PwC and a member of the Leadership Team at PwC. Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Kazarian led PwC's largest market in Canada and managed a team of approximately 300 partners and 4,000 individuals. Prior to, Ms. Kazarian was an Audit Partner and Adviser for over 25 years, including the roles of National Financial Service Leader, National Banking and Capital Markets Leader, and National IFRS Leader.

Ms. Kazarian holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting Major, from Bryant University and is a Fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants. Ms. Kazarian is also a member of the board of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, chair of the board of St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation and a member of the board of Unity Health Toronto. Ms. Kazarian also sits on the boards of Bryant University, Appleby College Foundation and Kingsway College School.

As part of joining Gibson's Board of Directors, Ms. Kazarian will also serve on the Audit Committee.

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

