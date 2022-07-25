Rocketlane among 100 early-stage companies to work for in 2022

Out of 500-plus companies that raised seed and Series A rounds over the past year, Will Reed named Rocketlane an employer of choice based on mission, culture, growth trajectory, and founding leadership

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , a leader and innovator in customer onboarding, announced today that they have been named one of the Top 100 Early-Stage Companies to Work for in 2022 by executive search firm Will Reed.

Rocketlane is a leader and innovator in customer onboarding that helps accelerate value delivery and streamline customer onboarding and implementation journeys. It creates on-demand visibility, elevates the onboarding customer experience, and helps run transparent and consistent implementations.

"We've worked with hundreds of early-stage B2B tech companies who are on-mission to transform the way we live and work," said Paige Robinson, founder and CEO of Will Reed. "We believe the most successful companies are those like Rocketlane, who are committed to building human-first cultures that offer meaningful work and support the full employee experience."

"Every day, we strive to uphold our company values, and we are very proud to be recognized as one of the top 100 Early-Stage Companies to Work for in 2022", said Srikrishnan Ganesan, co-founder and CEO of Rocketlane. "For a company born in the pandemic, we have successfully solved the challenges of a remote work environment and built a leading product in customer onboarding without compromising our ethos. We are committed to a culture that encourages innovation, strives for inclusivity, and values empathy."

Since inception, Rocketlane's in-person team has successfully collaborated to reach a number of milestones, including receiving a $3 million seed round and an $18 million Series A funding round just seven months apart; their emphasis on weaving innovation into their culture has helped them gain recognition as a G2 category leader in client onboarding, as well as a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in the Technology GTM category. It has also helped them build and release industry-first capabilities such as native forms and a Slack integration that makes project communication seamless, among others.

Rocketlane has also been investing in creating learning avenues for their domain: This year saw them launch their maiden Propel event, the first and only dedicated conference for customer onboarding and implementation which attracted 1,300 attendees and 3,000-plus registrations. They also launched well before Rocketlane Preflight.cx , a 1,900-plus member Slack community that offers opportunities to network and learn for customer onboarding leaders and practitioners.

Along the way, Rocketlane has developed a highly-connected team through fun and differentiating experiences, including a viral rap video to announce their series A funding, weekly 'Curiosity' lessons where team members share their personal passions with colleagues, participation in the Start-Up Premier League cricket tournament, off-sites, and more.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a collaborative customer onboarding platform that helps you accelerate value delivery and streamline customer onboarding and implementation journeys. It creates on-demand visibility for leaders, helps you elevate CX for your onboarding, helps you run transparent and consistent implementations, and unifies the collaboration, project tracking, and communication into a single tightly knit experience.

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only executive search firm built exclusively for early-stage founders. Founded in 2015, the firm recruits go-to-market (GTM) and People leaders for Seed thru Series C companies backed by leading venture capital firms like a16z, Accel, Bessemer, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, New Enterprise Associates, Sequoia, etc. Will Reed believes early-stage founders are responsible for shaping our collective future, so they couple search with founder enablement curriculum and coaching to ensure their B2B tech clients can compete against the giants for top talent.

